Wednesday, June 2

GAVI summit secures $2.4B for vaccine shots

Dozens of countries have pledged nearly $2.4 billion to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan to widen availability of shots to people in poorer nations who have so far come up short.

The announcements, ranging from $2,500 from island nation Mauritius to millions of dollars and doses from larger, wealthier countries, came during a video summit hosted by Japan and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which leads the COVAX facility alongside the World Health Organization.

Turkey reports over 7,000 new cases

Turkey has confirmed 7,181 new cases, including 586 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.26 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,768 with 112 new fatalities.

Italy reports over 2,800 new cases

Italy has reported 62 deaths against 93 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,897 from 2,483.

Italy has registered 126,283 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.22 million cases to date.

UK reports over 4,300 more infections

Britain has reported a further 4,330 cases and 12 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine stood at 39,585,665, the figures showed.

Japan gives $800M to UN-backed vaccine program

Japan's prime minister has announced an additional $800 million contribution to the UN-backed initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries, a four-fold increase of Japanese funding for the COVAX program.

The pledge by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga comes as his government attempts to accelerate vaccinations in Japan, one of the world’s least inoculated countries, only about 50 days before it hosts the Olympics amid a continuing surge in infections.

UN: Pandemic plunges 100M more workers into poverty

The pandemic has pushed over 100 million more workers into poverty, the UN has said, after working hours plummeted and access to good quality jobs evaporated.

In a report, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) cautioned that the labour market crisis created by the pandemic was far from over, with employment not expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.

Burkina Faso launches vaccination programme

Burkina Faso has launched its vaccination drive, first offering the jab to the vulnerable, health workers and others in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic.

Around 200 doctors, nurses and other medical staff received the first jabs at a medical site in the south of the capital Ouagadougou.

Health Minister Charlemagne Ouedraogo, Sports Minister Andre Nana and Armand Roland Pierre Beouinde, mayor of the capital Ouagadougou, also received the AstraZeneca vaccine, encouraging others to be "vaccinated without any danger."

AstraZeneca commits to 1.8M Thai doses amid supply anxiety

Drugmaker AstraZeneca has said it would soon provide Thailand with 1.8 million doses of locally manufactured vaccine, the first of multiple batches this month, just days away from the launch of the country's vaccination drive.

The joint announcement by AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by Thailand's king, comes amid public anxiety about vaccine supplies, as the country suffers its most severe outbreak so far.

Singapore grants Sinovac vaccine special access

Singapore will allow usage of the vaccine of China's Sinovac Biotech under its special access route, the city-state has said on Wednesday, following its approval by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Singapore had this week said it would allow private healthcare providers to access vaccines not approved by Singapore but on the WHO's emergency use listing.

Vietnam to buy 20M doses of Sputnik V vaccine this year

Vietnam's health minister has said that Russia had agreed to provide it with 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V this year, as the Southeast Asian country races to secure supplies to expedite mass inoculations.

Vietnam approved the Russian vaccine in March but has stepped up its procurement push after being hit by its biggest outbreak so far, although its overall cases and fatality numbers remain relatively low.

Malaysia reports record 126 deaths

Malaysia has reported 126 deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian nation is seeing a surge in cases, partly due to more infectious variants, and has imposed stricter lockdown measures that have shut down non-essential businesses.

India reports 132,788 new Covid-19 infections

India has reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed.

Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective

Russia's third vaccine against Covid-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency has cited the vaccine's developer.

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 8,832 new cases, including 2,842 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,090,249.