Thursday, June 3

WHO: Africa not ready for imminent third wave

With vaccine deliveries at a near-standstill and lacking key resources in frontline care, Africa is poorly prepared for the third wave of the pandemic, the UN has warned.

"Many African hospitals and clinics are still far from ready to cope with a huge rise in critically ill patients," the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said.

"The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and rising," she said.

US to give 80M vaccine doses to nations, 75% via Covax

US President Joe Biden has unveiled his plan for the first of 80 million vaccine doses being distributed globally, with 75 percent of shots disbursed via the Covax program.

Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

Overall, the White House aims to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. But 25 percent of the nation's excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.

UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have made the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available as a booster shot to those initially immunised with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The Gulf states, which have vaccinated large portions of their populations, initially started inoculating residents and citizens with the Sinopharm shot before later introducing other vaccines.

Bahrain is currently fighting its biggest wave of infections, while the UAE is recording nearly twice as many cases as it was seven months ago.

Greece starts vaccine campaign at asylum-seeker facilities

Greek authorities have launched a vaccination campaign for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers living in government-run facilities, starting with the islands of Lesbos, Chios, and Samos.

Health Ministry officials said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being used for the program, which is scheduled to expand to other Greek islands and the mainland starting later this week.

UK mandates quarantine on return from Portugal

Portugal has been removed from England's so-called green travel list allowing quarantine-free travel between the two countries, the UK government said in a move slammed by Britain's tourism sector.

The move could prove highly disruptive to thousands of British holidaymakers, after Portugal was the only European nation placed on the green list when it was first unveiled last month.

A popular summer destination for Britons, from Tuesday at 4 am (0300 GMT) Portugal will be on the amber list, which requires travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days on their return and take several Covid-19 tests.

WHO: 'Exponential' rise in virus cases in DR Congo capital

The UN's health agency has said it detected a surge late last month in cases in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"An exponential rise in the spread of SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded in Kinshasa," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly report.

Pakistan province blocks salary for unvaccinated employees

The head of a Pakistani province has ordered that government employees who refuse to be vaccinated would not be paid from next month.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah announced the move after meeting with health officials to discuss the first cases of the delta variant detected in the province, which includes the megacity of Karachi.

Belarus registers Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine for use

Belarus has registered Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine for use, the first dose of the two-component shot, the Minsk health ministry said.

Italy reports over 1,900 new cases

Italy has reported 59 deaths against 62 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,968 from 2,897.

Italy has registered 126,342 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date

Turkey reports over 6,600 new cases

Turkey has registered a total of 6,602 cases, including 563 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.27 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 47,882, with 114 more fatalities over the past day.

Watchdog: Kids risk generational catastrophe from virus

The pandemic has severely affected children's rights worldwide, with young people risking a generational catastrophe if governments do not act, a rights group said in an annual survey.

Millions of children have missed out on education because of the virus restrictions while there will be a long term impact in terms of their physical and mental health, Dutch NGO KidsRights said as it launched its annual ranking.

The survey ranks Iceland, Switzerland and Finland as best for children's rights and Chad, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone as the worst, out of a total of 182 countries.

India reports 134,154 new cases over past 24 hours

India has announced 134,154 new infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths from the virus rose by 2,887.

The country's total caseload now stands at 28.4 million, while total fatalities are at 337,989, according to data from the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Indian government said it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million vaccine doses for $205.62 million.