Around 10,000 of 80,000 Tokyo Olympics volunteers have quit as Japan battles a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Organisers are battling persistent doubts over the Games with just 50 days to go until the opening ceremony.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto ruled out a further postponement and said a cancellation will only happen if most foreign athletes do not attend.

Organisers will on Thursday mark 50 days to go before they unveil details about the medal ceremonies, in the latest attempt to build public enthusiasm despite polls showing most people in Japan want the Games delayed or cancelled.

Fourth Covid-19 wave in Japan

Japan is battling the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, with Tokyo and several other parts of the country under a state of emergency due to last until a month before the Games.

On Wednesday night, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told local media that around 10,000 volunteers – who are vital to the smooth running of the massive event – have quit, largely over coronavirus concerns.

Others dropped out after the Games were postponed by a year, or in protest over sexist remarks made by Hashimoto's predecessor, who was forced to resign.

Some of the volunteers are likely also to be among the approximately 80 percent of people in Japan who oppose hosting the Games this year, according to opinion polls.

But surveys among the population of Tokyo have found a more even split between those in favour and opposed to holding the Games.

Muto said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the running of the Games because the event has been scaled back, so fewer people are needed.

Participants cut