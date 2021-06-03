POLITICS
US to distribute 80M vaccines via WHO’s COVAX programme
US President Joe Biden is expected to announce details of a plan to export 80 million doses to other countries “without political strings attached” in coordination with WHO’s global vaccine-sharing programme.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response and vaccination program at the White House in Washington US on May 12, 2021 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
June 3, 2021

US President Joe Biden will announce the details of a plan to export 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries "without any political strings attached." 

"In a few short days, in fact possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail the plan that he put together to push out 80 million vaccines around the world," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the US embassy in San Jose on his last day of a Latin American visit.

"We're going to do that in coordination with COVAX... based on science and needs... without any political strings attached," the top US diplomat said, referring to the global vaccine-sharing programme.

It comes after Biden's administration was pressured by NGOs and other governments for the US to use its large vaccine surplus to help struggling countries, now that significant progress has been made in rolling out vaccinations at home.

Calls for help 

Biden recently announced a plan to release 20 million more doses over six weeks, bringing the total earmarked for shipping out by the end of June to 80 million.

The initiative also seeks to address concerns that Moscow and Beijing have been taking advantage of the worldwide crisis to spread influence through distribution of their own shots in a so-called "vaccine diplomacy" contest.

Biden has said the move would seek to reclaim "American leadership" in the global fight against the pandemic.

He stressed that Washington was not using the rollout as leverage over countries.

READ MORE:Emerging countries seek speedy Covid-19 vaccine supply in poor nations

SOURCE:AFP
