US President Joe Biden will announce the details of a plan to export 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries "without any political strings attached."

"In a few short days, in fact possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail the plan that he put together to push out 80 million vaccines around the world," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the US embassy in San Jose on his last day of a Latin American visit.

"We're going to do that in coordination with COVAX... based on science and needs... without any political strings attached," the top US diplomat said, referring to the global vaccine-sharing programme.

It comes after Biden's administration was pressured by NGOs and other governments for the US to use its large vaccine surplus to help struggling countries, now that significant progress has been made in rolling out vaccinations at home.

Calls for help