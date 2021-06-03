Don't try this at home!

Footage of a gutsy teenager from California who shoved a large bear off her garden wall to protect her dogs has gone viral.

Hailey Morinico said she was lucky to escape in one piece from the encounter with a bear in Bradbury, northeast of Los Angeles, that was captured on home video surveillance.

The footage has featured on US television networks and received almost 10 million likes on TikTok.

Morinico and her mother were gardening when the bear and her two cubs appeared on a low wall, immediately catching the attention of the family's dogs, who rushed to bark at the animal.

As two bear cubs retreated, the mother bear kept the dogs at bay by swiping with her giant claws, even briefly lifting up one of the smaller canines.

'Do not push bears'