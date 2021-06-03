A wandering herd of elephants has reached the edge of a big Chinese city as authorities rush to close off roads and neighbourhoods to protect both the animals and people.

It’s not clear why the 15 elephants made their long trek, which has been documented and monitored both on the ground and from the air by a dozen drones.

Authorities have urged people in areas where the elephants have traveled to stay indoors and are blocking roads with construction equipment while seeking to lure the animals away with food.

The Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday that the elephants had reached the Jinning district by late Wednesday on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people that is the capital of Yunnan province.

They have already walked 500 km (300 miles) from a nature reserve in Yunnan’s mountainous southwest.