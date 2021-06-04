An Indonesian soap opera has sparked an uproar after it cast a 14-year-old as the wife of a man in a polygamous marriage.

The drama, Suara Hati Istri [a wife's innermost thoughts], featured teen Lea Ciarachel Fourneaux and co-star Panji Saputra in several intimate scenes.

The actor portrayed a teenager forced to become the third wife of a wealthy businessman after he paid for her ill father's medical bills.

Polygamy is not uncommon in the Muslim-majority nation.

But the show triggered a widespread backlash this week as critics accused producers of normalising child marriage, which is illegal.

Broadcaster halts programme