Saturday, June 5

APEC commits to expediting the transit of Covid vaccines

Ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC agreed to expedite the transit of Covid-19 vaccines and related goods, but stopped short of agreeing to remove tariffs on them.

Prior to the start of the meeting, host New Zealand wanted APEC's 21 members to agree on "best practices guidelines" on the movement of vaccines and related medical products across borders, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.

In a statement after the meeting, APEC ministers said they would "expedite the flow and transit of all Covid-19 vaccines and related goods through their air, sea and land ports."

"We will consider voluntary actions to reduce the cost of these products for our people, particularly by encouraging each economy to review its own charges levied at the border on Covid-19 vaccines and related goods," the statement said.

Cruise ships restart in Venice, protesters decry their risks

The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city’s historic centre, due to environmental and safety risks.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s government pledged this winter to get cruise ships out of the Venice lagoon, but reaching that goal will take time.

But even an interim solution is not likely before next year and getting ships out of the lagoon could take years.

Venice has become one of the world’s most important cruise destinations over the last two decades, serving as a lucrative turnaround point for 667 cruise ships in 2019 carrying nearly 700,000 passengers, according to the association Cruise Lines International (CLIA).

The long battle over cruise ships in Venice ramped up after the Costa Concordia cruise ship sank off Tuscany in 2012, killing 32 passengers and crew members.

Turkey reports 6,126 new cases, 92 virus-related deaths

Turkey has reported 6,126 new cases, including 542 symptomatic patients, and 92 virus-related deaths across the country in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered over 30.44 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.28 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,068 with the new fatalities.

Italy reports 57 fatalities, 2,436 cases

Italy reported 57 coronavirus-related deaths against 73 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 2,436 from 2,557.

Italy has registered 126,472 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date.

UK reports 13 Covid deaths, 5,765 new cases

Britain reported 5,765 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Government data also showed 40,124,229 had now received their first vaccination shot and 27,160,635 had received two doses.

Over 2.9B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

Over 2.9 billion coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data showed.

China leads the global count with over 744.4 million jabs, followed by the US with 299.1 million, according to the tracking website.

Venezuela to purchase Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine

Venezuela has reached a deal to purchase doses of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine, as well as manufacture the inoculation locally, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

The South American country has to date received three million doses of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, namely the Sputnik V and Sinopharm shots from political allies Russia and China.

Rodriguez did not detail how many doses of EpiVacCorona Russia would send, nor when local manufacturing would begin.

Russia's embassy in Caracas confirmed the deal in a tweet.

China's Guangzhou city imposes more prevention measures

Authorities in the southern Chinese industrial hub of Guangzhou imposed more restrictions on business and social activity, seeking to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

The city's Nansha, Huadu and Conghua districts have ordered all residents and any individuals who have travelled through their areas to be tested for the coronavirus.

Nansha authorities also ordered restaurants to stop offering dine-in services and also called on gyms, pools and other public venues to temporarily cease operations.

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland of those, 11 were locally transmitted cases in Guangdong province where Guangzhou is located, while the others were imported, the National Health Commission said. There were no new deaths.

Italy sets record for daily vaccinations

A record 600,000 doses of Covid vaccine were administered in Italy, authorities said, putting the country in second place in Europe for the number of people fully vaccinated.

"Yesterday was marked by a record number of injections in 24 hours which touched the 600,000 mark while the number of doses administered crossed the 37-million mark," the government body in charge of vaccinations said.

"Italy is in second place in Europe in terms of the number of people fully vaccinated, just behind Germany and ahead of France and Spain," it added.

Russia reports 9,145 new Covid-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 9,145 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,117,274.

The government coronavirus task force said 399 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 123,436.

UN welcomes US donation to COVAX vaccine programme

The United Nations chief is welcoming the Biden administration’s announcement that it will be donating millions of doses of vaccine to the UN-backed COVAX facility as well as to individual countries and UN front-line personnel in challenging and dangerous locations.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also “extremely grateful” to the US government for including UN personnel and diplomats and staff of the 193 UN member nations in the US vaccination programme.

Biden announced Thursday the US will swiftly donate an initial allotment of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the COVAX programme, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

Overall, the White House has announced plans to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX.

Dujarric said the donation to UN frontline personnel will allow staff members “to stay and deliver critical services to vulnerable people around the world in a safe and effective manner.”

Guterres renews his call for countries to share vaccines, particularly with countries struggling with new surges and variants, Dujarric said.

“There is an urgent need for increased global solidarity to ensure that vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere,” he said.

Taiwan reports more than 500 new domestic cases

Taiwan reported 511 new domestic cases, including 35 cases added to totals for recent days as authorities readjust infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was up from the 472 domestic infections reported.

India posts daily rise of 120,529 new cases

India reported 120,529 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380.