"Michel the noble" and "Panchito the affectionate" are some of the names Leonardo Carrillo has given the pelicans that flock each year to his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba.

For the past two decades, the 62-year-old has cared for the colony of around 100 brown pelicans that land in his village of Guanimar in December to spend the winter months there before heading back north in May.

"I feel very lonely when the pelicans leave," he said. "They are basically like my children and I miss them every day."

Carrillo said he does actually have three (human) children - two who live in the Isle of Youth and one who lives in a nearby town. But he has not been able to see them much lately due to the pandemic.

"Each has different characters"

Brown pelicans - one of two species found in Cuba - are typically gray-brown birds with long bills and a stretchy throat pouch used for capturing fish.