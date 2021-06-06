Sunday, June 6:

Sri Lanka receives 1M Sinopharm doses

Sri Lanka has received one million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccines, making it the largest consignment of vaccines to be received by Indian Ocean island on a single occasion.

State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation Channa Jayasumana said the latest consignment was purchased by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation and that will be mainly used to provide second doses.

The shipment comes amid a recent surge in infections and vaccine shortage.

Pakistan to ease measures

Pakistan has announced that it would start easing lockdown restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases across the country.

Schools, universities, restaurants, and beaches will be allowed to reopen in the southern Sindh and northeastern Punjab provinces as of Monday, in addition to extended working hours, the provincial governments announced.

In Sindh, the epicentre of the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, educational institutions will reopen for grade nine and above only, whereas businesses will be open until 8 pm (1500GMT) instead of the previous 6 pm (1300GMT) across the country.

Turkey confirms 5,386 new cases

Turkey has confirmed 5,386 new coronavirus cases, including 482 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases on Saturday was 6,126, the health ministry said.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.28 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,164 with 96 new fatalities, four down from a day earlier.

Italy reports 51 deaths

Italy has reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths against 57 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,275 from 2,436.

Italy has registered 126,523 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date.

UK urges commitment to vaccinate the world by end of 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies’ summit next week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022.

Johnson is expected to stress the importance of a global vaccination drive when he meets with fellow world leaders on Friday in Cornwall, on England's southwestern coast, for the first face-to-face G-7 summit since the pandemic hit.

Taiwan to quarantine workers to control spike at tech firm

All foreign workers at a plant of major Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics in Taiwan's northern city of Miaoli will be quarantined as health workers try to stop an outbreak of Covid-19 there, the government said.

While cases had been concentrated in Taipei and neighbouring New Taipei, health authorities are now trying to stop an outbreak at two chip packagers in Miaoli, King Yuan and Greatek Electronics, as well as ethernet switch maker Accton Technology Corp.

The government said the quarantine would only apply to King Yuan, where most of the Miaoli infections have happened.

Russia reports 9,145 new cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 9,145 new cases, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,117,274.

The government coronavirus task force said 399 people had died of virus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 123,436.

Too soon to say if English lockdown will end June 21, Hancock says

British health minister Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to lift lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

"It's too early to make a final decision on that. The Prime Minister and I and the team will be looking at all the data over this week. We've said that we'll give people enough time ahead of the June 21 date," Hancock told Sky News.

"We are not saying 'No' to June 21 at this point," he added.

Taiwan reports 343 new domestic cases

Taiwan reported 343 new domestic cases, including eight added to totals for recent days as authorities readjust infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

The total was down from the 511 domestic infections reported on Saturday.

In boost for Africa, Senegal to make Covid shots in 2022

Senegal could begin producing vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa's drug-manufacturing ambitions, a source involved in funding the project told Reuters.

As wealthy countries begin to reopen after securing vaccine supplies early, African nations are still struggling to acquire shots.

On a continent of 1.3 billion, only about 7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The collaboration highlights the opportunities created by a global push to channel money and technology towards production on a continent that makes only 1% of the vaccines it requires.

Univercells announced the signing of a letter of intent for collaboration with the Institut Pasteur in Senegal's capital Dakar in April. The source shared details of the proposal, which were not made public.

Under the agreement, the Institut Pasteur would use vaccine production technology developed by Univercells to supply vaccine shots to countries across West Africa.

The institute would initially begin packaging and distributing vaccines produced by Univercells in Belgium early next year, the source involved in securing financing for the collaboration told Reuters.

Australia's hotspot logs four new local cases

Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported two new locally acquired cases, with the low number raising hopes that a hard lockdown in the state's capital Melbourne will be eased on June 10.

Two other new cases were reported on Sunday by an aged care home, but the state had yet to confirm them.

The four new local infections bring Victoria's total cases to 74, including two recovered cases, in the outbreak that began in late May after a man who tested negative in hotel quarantine in Adelaide returned to Melbourne and tested positive.

The daily rise was down from five new cases reported on Saturday. All four new cases were linked to existing clusters.

Officials said that Melbourne's restrictions would probably be eased on Thursday.

India to ease lockdown rules as case numbers decline

India reported 114,460 new infections, the lowest in two months, while the death toll increased by 2,677, as parts of the country prepared to ease movement restrictions.

India has the world's second-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States with total cases at 28.8 million, according to health ministry data. The country has suffered 346,759 deaths.

A second wave of the coronavirus that has largely battered the rural interiors of the country is yet to abate but New Delhi and other cities are working towards allowing more businesses to operate and movement rules to be relaxed from Monday onwards.

The western state of Maharashtra, which is India's richest and has suffered the most infections during the second wave, plans to start this week easing in stages a strict lockdown imposed in April.

Scientists have warned of a third wave of the coronavirus that could hit India later in the year, likely impacting children more.