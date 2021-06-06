Former world number one Roger Federer, who is targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, has withdrawn from the French Open, a day after winning a tough third-round match, opting to save himself for the grass-court season.

"After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today," Federer said in a statement released by the French Tennis Federation on Sunday.

"After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition," the 39-year-old Swiss added.

Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, suffered physically in his four-set, late-night victory over German Dominik Koepfer on Saturday and decided to end his Roland Garros campaign ahead of what would have been a punishing fourth-round match against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

'Top-level matches'

He had said after Saturday's match that he was pondering whether to participate in the second week of the claycourt Grand Slam as his season goal was Wimbledon, the grass-court major starting on June 28.

"We go through these matches... we analyse them highly and look on what's next and we'll do the same tonight and tomorrow," he said.

"Because I need to decide if I keep on playing or not, or is it not too much risk at this moment to keep pushing or is this just a perfect way to just take a rest."