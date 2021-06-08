Tuesday, June 8:

Pfizer to test jab in larger group of children below 12

Pfizer Inc has said it will begin testing its vaccine in a bigger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial.

The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.

White House seeks longer shelf life for J&J shots

A top White House official has urged state governors to work with the US Food and Drug Administration to extend the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as millions of unused doses nationwide near expiration.

"I would encourage every governor who has doses that they worry may be expiring to work with the FDA directly on the proper storage procedures as they continue to examine processes that will allow them to poten tially last longer," White House Covid-19 Advisor Andy Slavitt said on a press call.

The FDA is working on plans to safely store the unused J&J vaccines, he added.

Malaysia goes mobile with mass vaccine rollout

Malaysia has gone mobile with its mass immunisation drive, with the rollout of the first of 40 vaccine trucks set to hit the highways in the coming months.

Malaysia is battling its worst outbreak, with a per-capita infection rate higher than anywhere else in Southeast Asia following records in new daily cases and deaths on multiple days last month.

The government aims to deploy vaccination trucks to areas where people might have difficulty getting to immunisation centres.

Turkey reports over 6,500 new cases

Turkey has registered total of 6,609 cases, including 557 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.30 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 48,341, with 86 more fatalities over the past day.

Italy adds 1,800 new infections

Italy has reported 102 deaths against 65 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,896 from 1,273.

Italy has registered 126,690 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

UK registers 13 more deaths

Britain has reported 6,048 more cases and 13 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The number of people who have received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 40,573,517, the figures showed.

EU regulator to give verdict on Moderna shot for teens in July

Europe's drug regulator has said it expects to give a verdict on the use of Moderna Inc's vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds next month, following an application by the drugmaker.

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee would speed up assessment of data submitted with the application, the regulator said, adding that a delay would happen if the EMA required any additional information.

World Bank opposes vaccine intellectual property waiver

World Bank President David Malpass has said that the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for vaccines, out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Malpass, asked during a media call about new World Bank economic forecasts whether he supports WTO negotiations for a vaccine waiver, said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."

South Africa's health minister on special leave over graft allegations

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has put his Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave, after allegations his department irregularly awarded a Covid-19-related contract to a communications company controlled by his former aids.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Foundation to spend $1.3B to vaccinate Africans

One of the world's largest foundations has said it will spend $1.3 billion over the next three years to acquire and deliver vaccines for more than 50 million people in Africa.

It’s a first-of-its-kind effort for a Western nonprofit to bolster Africa’s lagging vaccination campaign amid widespread fears of a third wave of infections on the continent.

The announcement from the Toronto-based Mastercard Foundation, which has more than $39 billion in assets, comes days after the World Health Organization said Africa was encountering an alarming mix of a spike in virus cases and “a near halt” of vaccine shipments.

Vietnam begs public for 'vaccine fund' donations after virus surge

Vietnam, once a model for its successful handling of the pandemic, has started asking for public donations to buy vaccines as it struggles to contain a new coronavirus wave.

The Southeast Asian country has vaccinated only about one percent of its population of nearly 100 million, and authorities have become increasingly alarmed by a recent spike in cases.

Since last week, mobile phone users have received up to three text messages urging them to contribute to a Covid-19 vaccine fund, while civil servants have been encouraged to part with a day's pay.

Some residents, fearful of the virus' impact on Vietnam's economy, one of the few in the world to expand last year, told AFP they support the fundraising drive.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, a civil servant, said he had sent around $50 via bank transfer and SMS payment, as vaccines would mean "Vietnam's economy will be stable and develop again".

Across the country, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs, according to state media.

Nepal resumes vaccinations with doses from China

Nepal resumed its stalled vaccination campaign with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help.

Thousands of 64-year-old people lined up at vaccination centres even before they opened. People ages 60-63 are scheduled to be eligible for shots in coming days.

Nepal’s vaccination campaign began in January but stalled when neighboring India suffered a coronavirus surge and banned exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine it produces. Nepal had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses donated by India and paid for 2 million more but never received half the shipment.

That left 1.4 million people over age 65 who had received an initial dose of AstraZeneca vaccine uncertain if they would receive their second shot.

