British TV series “I May Destroy You” and its director Michaela Coel have won a slew of awards at the annual BAFTAs for its depiction of a young black writer piecing her life back together after suffering a sexual assault.

The 12-episode series broadcast last summer on the BBC and HBO tells the story of Arabella, whose sexual assault occurs while she is celebrating at a London bar with friends.

On Sunday it was garlanded with the best mini-series and editing awards, with Coel herself taking best leading actress, director and drama writer.

Coel paid particular tribute to Ita O'Brien, the show's "intimacy director".