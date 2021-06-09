Wednesday, June 9

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally

The administration of President Joe Biden is buying 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to distribute among other countries, US media reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Biden will make the formal announcement at the G-7 meeting in Britain this week, the Washington Post and New York Times said.

The deal would see the US paying the "not for profit" price for the doses, with the first 200 million to ship this year and the remaining 300 million the next year.

It will donate them to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, they added.

WTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid patent clash

World Trade Organization members have agreed to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals – one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights.

South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines and other treatments. This could allow local manufacturers to produce the shots, something the proponents say is essential to redress "staggering" inequity of supply.

Developed nations, many home to large pharmaceutical companies, have resisted, arguing that a waiver would not boost production and could undermine future research and development on vaccines and therapeutics.

Virus resurgence slows lifting of Lisbon lockdown

The Portuguese government has decided to slow down the process of post-lockdown reopening in Lisbon and three other municipalities after a hike in new coronavirus cases.

Braga and Vale de Cambra in the north and Odemira in the south are the other affected areas which will keep its current lockdown measures in place until at least June 27.

Norway offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine to volunteers

Norway will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to volunteers under strict conditions from mid-July, the government has said, flouting the advice of various health authorities who say the risks outweigh the benefits.

The Nordic country, which has dropped the AstraZeneca jab from its vaccination programme amid concerns about rare but severe blood clots, had also suspended the use of the J&J vaccine over similar concerns earlier this year.

But the government said on May 12 that it planned to offer the J&J single-dose jab to volunteers.

PAHO: Could be years before virus is controlled

If the spread of the virus continues at current rates it will be years before the virus is controlled in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said, as it called for countries to share excess vaccine doses.

There were almost 1.2 million new cases and 34,000 deaths in the region last week, and four of the five countries with the highest death counts worldwide are in the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the organisation's weekly news conference.

US to buy 1.7 million courses of Merck’s pill

The United States has announced an agreement with Merck to buy 1.7 million courses of an experimental antiviral pill against the virus.

The $1.2 billion dollar deal is for a drug called molnupiravir, which is currently being tested in a global Phase 3 clinical trial of 1,850 people, with results expected by fall.

Italy reports over 2,000 new cases

Italy has reported 77 deaths against 102 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,199 from 1,896.

Italy has registered 126,767 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Three killed in Russian ward blaze, official blames ventilator

Three people have been killed in a blaze that broke out at a Russian hospital treating patients with Covid-19, the authorities said, with one official suggesting a faulty ventilator was to blame.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has reported several fires at intensive care units that doctors said were caused by malfunctioning ventilators used to treat patients severely ill with the virus.

Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year

Vietnam has plans to postpone this year's Southeast Asian Games, state media said, as the country grapples with a new virus outbreak.

The regional Olympics are due to be held in Hanoi and 11 other locations – some of them at the epicentre of the fresh wave – from November 21 to December 2.

But Vietnam reportedly wants to move the 31st SEA Games to next year.

Moscow to toughen enforcement of rules as cases rise

Authorities in Moscow have said they would step up enforcement of rules requiring people to wear medical masks and gloves in indoor public spaces due to a rising number of cases in the Russian capital.

Turkey reports over 6,500 new cases

Turkey has registered a total of 6,609 cases, including 557 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.3 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 48,341, with 86 more fatalities over the past day.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said vaccinations for people over the age of 45 will begin on Thursday and citizens over the age of 40 will begin inoculations on Monday.

UK reports over 7,500 new cases

Britain has reported six new deaths within 28 days of a positive test and a further 7,540 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 13 deaths and 6,048 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines a total of 40.7 million people have now received a first dose and 28.5 million have received two shots.

Olympics: Athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring

Olympic athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring as will members of the media, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto has said.

Muto, speaking at a news conference, also said the monitoring system will be used not to track every single movement of the Olympic participants but to retroactively trace them if an issue arises.

EU endorses digital Covid-19 certificate for EU citizens

European Union lawmakers have endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra tests for the coronavirus, paving the way for the pass to enter force in time for summer.

The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving Europe's travel industry and prime tourist sites from another vacation season hindered by virus restrictions.

Holiday destination countries like Greece have led the drive to have the certificate, which will take both paper and digital form, rapidly introduced.

The status of countries is marked by a traffic-light system, where those in green are considered safe, those in red to be avoided. But nations are applying different rules and standards, making travel confusing for all.

Indonesia reports highest rise in cases in over three months

Indonesia has reported 7,725 new infections, the highest daily number since February 26, bringing the total number of cases to 1.87 million, data from the country's virus taskforce showed.

The task force also reported 170 people died from the virus, taking the total to 52,162.

Illicit drug sales moved online during lockdowns - EU reports

Illegal drug production on European soil has increased during the coronavirus pandemic last year as lockdowns helped move drug sales from streets to encrypted online platforms, according to an analysis of continental drug trends.

The 2021 European Drug Report says criminal groups also adapted to travel restrictions and border closures by relying less on human couriers and turning instead to shipping containers and commercial supply chains to smuggle illicit substances.

The report is produced annually by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction drawing data from the European Union's 27 member countries, Turkey and Norway.

There were 46 new drugs detected in 2020 alone, including new synthetic cannabinoids and opioids, the report said.

Elephants in India tested for virus after rare lion's death

Twenty-eight elephants have been tested for Covid-19 at a forest reserve in southern India, officials said Wednesday, after the reported death of a rare Asiatic lion from the virus.

In what is believed to be the first known death of an animal in India from the coronavirus, a nine-year-old lioness at a zoo in Chennai in Tamil Nadu state passed away in early June, local media reported.

The feline was among nine lions that had tested positive for the virus, including two who were in critical condition, Chennai's The New Indian Express newspaper reported last week.