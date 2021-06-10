Czech Barbora Krejcikova has reached the French Open final as she beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 7-5 4-6 9-7 in a nail-biting, see-saw contest in which she saved a match point and overcame a wrong line call that held up her celebrations.

Krejcikova dragged herself back on Thursday from the brink of facing a match point at 3-5 in the third set and then rode an emotional roller coaster when she thought she had booked her place in the final before a wrong line call went against her.

She recomposed herself, however, and eventually put the marathon contest to bed after three hours and 18 minutes.

The world number 33 had struggled with nerves throughout but proved more consistent than Sakkari, who got tight when she served for the match at 5-4 in the third set when both players finally raised their game.

Krejcikova will face Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who will also be making her maiden appearance in a major singles final, on Saturday.

She will be looking to emulate fellow Czech Hana Mandlikova, who won the title at Roland Garros in 1981.

"When I was young, a junior, I wanted to play matches like this, such challenging matches. We both had our chances," said Krejcikova.

"Even if I had lost today I would have been proud of myself. I was just fighting, that's the most important [thing]."

"I have to be deadly honest: I got stressed, starting thinking that I'm a point away from being in the final. I guess it's a rookie mistake," she said.

"Good thing is that if I give myself a chance again to be in that position, then I know that I don't have to do it again."

