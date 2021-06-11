New Zealand Muslims have objected to a plan for a film about the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which a gunman killed 51 people, saying the attack was still too raw for grieving families and their community.

The film, titled "They Are Us", will focus on the response by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the attacks on two mosques by a white supremacist on March 15, 2019, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The title is drawn from Ardern's words on that day. The 40-year-old leader's compassionate response to the attack united her shocked country and was praised globally.

"There are still many sensitivities around the tragic events," Abdigani Ali, spokesman for the Muslim Association of Canterbury said in a statement.

"Although recognition of our prime minister for her response to attacks is well deserved, we question the timing and whether a movie is appropriate right now? The terrorist attack is still raw for our community."

Ardern has distanced herself from the project with her office saying she and the government have no involvement with it.

Australian actress Rose Byrne is set to play Ardern in the film, the Hollywood Reporter said, and New Zealander Andrew Niccol would write and direct it.