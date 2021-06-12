Saturday, June 12

EU aims to export 700M vaccine doses by year end

The European Union aims to export 700 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, the bloc's chief executive said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had so far contributed $3.63 billion to Covax - a vehicle backed by the World Health Organization to secure doses for lower-income countries - and exported 350 million shots, half of its production.

"Our goal: 700 million doses exported by end of year," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter from the G7 summit in the United Kingd om.

More than five million infections in Africa

More than five million people have contracted the Covid-19 virus in Africa since it emerged in China in late 2019, data compiled by AFP from official sources showed.

A total of 5,008,656 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in 54 countries and territories, including almost 109,800 in the past seven days, for a daily average of 15,680.

More than 134,000 people have died, and the daily average of around 320 represents an increase of 16 percent from the comparable figure a week ago.

Turkey reports over 6,000 cases

Turkey has reported 6,076 new coronavirus cases, including 503 symptomatic patients, over the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Friday was 6,261.

The country's overall case tally is over 5.32 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,668 with 75 new fatalities.

Copa America says 12 cases among Venezuela players, staff

Twelve people from the Venezuelan national football team, including players and staff, have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said, a day before they play the opening match of the Copa America against hosts Brazil.

Afghanistan shuts all schools amid surging infections

Afghanistan has announced the nationwide closure of all educational institutions amid surging coronavirus infections and deaths in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, all kindergartners, high schools as well as universities and religious seminars would remain closed for at least two more weeks as the county's fragile health system grapples with mounting third wave of the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Hajj

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Hajj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised against the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part, the ministry that manages the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca said in a statement carried by SPA.

It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

Vietnam approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Vietnam has approved the vaccine jointly made by Pfizer and BioNTech for domestic emergency use, the government said.

It is the fourth vaccine to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country that is tackling a new outbreak.

Vietnam, which has previously approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccine, said it is seeking to procure 31 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech version for delivery in the next quarter.

Moscow residents told to stay off work

Moscow's mayor has effectively declared a public holiday for all of next week to combat a surge in cases.

Sergei Sobyanin announced the decision, saying it would not affect organisations that maintain the Russian capital's infrastructure, the military, and other strategically important enterprises.

Monday is anyway a public holiday, and the mayor told people to also stay off work for the rest of the week.

Russia tests vaccine as nasal spray for children

Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its Covid-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine said.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine "only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on", the TASS news agency reported.

The children's shot is expected to be ready for distribution by September 15, Gintsburg was quoted as saying during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

India cuts taxes on medicine, equipment

India has cut taxes on medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and drugs used to treat infections, after widespread criticism over healthcare costs during a devastating second wave of the virus in April and May.

The government cut taxes on medical grade oxygen, ventilators, the remdesivir antiviral drug, diagnostic kits, pulse oximeters and hand sanitizers to 5 percent from 12-18 percent with immediate effect.

The new levies will be in place until the end of September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding it would include taxes on electric furnaces in crematoriums and ambulances.

UK records 7,738 cases

Britain reported 12 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test and a further 7,738 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 17 deaths and 8,125 cases reported a day earlier.

Russia reports 13,510 new Covid-19 cases in sharp uptick

Russia has reported 13,510 new cases, the fifth day of a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a three-month high.

The announcement came a day after Moscow's mayor said he was expecting to see a peak in infections in the capital in June or July.

The new cases reported in the last 24 hours brought the national tally to 5,193,964. The government's virus task force said 399 more people had died, pushing the national death toll to 126,073.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to the virus between April 2020 and April 2021.

China administers total of 863.51 mln doses of vaccines as of June 11

China administered about 18.2 million doses of vaccines on June 11, according to the data from the National Health Commission.

The total number of doses administered so far in China now stands at 863.51 million.

Turkey administers over 33M vaccine shots to date

Turkey has administered over 33M doses of vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

More than 19.39 million people have received their first doses, while 13.61 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry data.

The country's overall case tally is nearly 5.32 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,593 with 69 new fatalities.