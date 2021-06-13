Sunday, June 13

G7 nations to provide 1 billion COVID vaccines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Group of Seven wealthy nations will pledge over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX program.

The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the world’s population and truly end the pandemic.

The G7 meanwhile also urged China to cooperate with the WHO on a "transparent" second-phase probe into how the global coronavirus pandemic began.

Nearly 25% of Turkey’s population administered first jab

Turkey has administered over 33.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, including first doses to nearly one-fourth of Turkey’s population of some 83.6 million, the Health Ministry has announced.

More than 20 million people have gotten their first doses, while nearly 13.7 million have been fully vaccinated, according to ministry data released on Sunday.

During the last week, over 3 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the country reported 5,012 new cases and 53 more fatalities on Sunday.

Italy reports 26 more deaths and 1,390 new cases

Italy has reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths, against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,390 from 1,723.

Italy has registered 127,002 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,542 on Sunday, d own from 3,655 a day earlier.

There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 25 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 565 from 574.

Some 134,136 Covid-19 tests were carried out over the past day, compared with a previous 212,966.

Saudi shopping malls open only to vaccinated people from August - State TV

Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on August 1

"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities," the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has administered 15.7 million vaccine doses so far, enough to have inoculated 23 percent of the population, according to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker.

40,000 jabs given in Lebanon's vaccine 'marathon'

Lebanon HAS administered more than 40,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in a weekend inoculation drive to contain the Covid pandemic.

On Saturday and Sunday, nearly 50 centres across the country administered jabs on a walk-in basis to anyone over the age of 55 who had not yet received a single dose. Disabled people above the age of 16 were also eligible for vaccination.

As of 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Sunday, 22,696 doses had been administered that day, the health ministry said on Twitter, following 19,089 jabs given the previous day.

The so-called 'Pfizer marathon' was the latest in a series of weekend vaccination drives organised this month in an effort to contain the virus.

Lebanon, home to more than six million people, has recorded over 542,000 infections, including over 7,700 deaths since last year. Its current coronavirus rates are the lowest they have been in months.

According to the health ministry, nearly 927,000 people had received at least one vaccine dose since inoculation started in February.

UK records another 7,490 cases, eight more deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded another 7,490 daily Covid-19 cases and the deaths of 8 people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data shows.

The 7,490 cases was down slightly from the 7,738 recorded the day before and the 8 deaths were down from the 12 recorded on Saturday.

The data also showed that 78.4 percent of the adult population have had a first vaccine dose while 55.9 percent have had a second.

China gives Bangladesh another 600,000 doses of vaccine

Two flights of Bangladesh’s national flag carrier have reached the capital Dhaka Sunday evening with 600,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine donated in a sign of friendship, according to official sources.

A top foreign investor in Bangladesh, China on May 12 gave Dhaka 500,000 doses.

Bangladesh received the second shipment at a time when the country is going through a critical phase of its nationwide inoculation campaign due to a vaccine shortage.

Hualong Yan, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, Sunday morning confirmed on social media that the second shipment is on its way to Bangladesh.

In a statement, Bangladesh military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, also confirmed receiving the Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Sunday recorded 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll in a month, taking the Covid-19 casualties to 1 3,118.

With 2,436 new infections, the number of total cases surged to 826,922.

Bangladesh has so far inoculated over 10 million people.

Russia's new cases rise to highest since February 13

Russia has reported 14,723 new Covid-19 cases, including 7,704 in Moscow, the largest one-day national caseload since February 13.

The number of new infections in Moscow was the most reported in one day since Dec. 24. The city's mayor told residents on Saturday to stay off work this coming week to curb the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus task force said on Sunday that 357 people had died of coronavirus-related causes nationwide, taking the death toll to 126,430.

Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age to 40

Turkey has lowered the vaccine eligibility age to 40, the Turkish health minister announced.