The world's premier video game trade show, E3, has kicked off online, celebrating play that "kept us sane" during the pandemic, celebrating fantasy worlds with Ubisoft's new offering "Avatar," and promising a real-world gathering next year.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo that each year turned the Los Angeles Convention Center into a players' paradise was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, and went virtual this year with a streamed event.

"During the pandemic that prevented us from being with so many family, friends and colleagues, video games connected us, entertained us and brought us together," said Entertainment Software Association chief executive Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"Games kept us sane," he said.

The association has hosted E3 annually since 1995, most of those years in Los Angeles.

"It's an opportunity to convene and celebrate as a community," Pierre-Louis said during an opening presentation.

Soaring video games' popularity

Video game play has surged during the pandemic, as people turned more than ever to the internet for entertainment.

Overall consumer spending on gaming in the United States totalled just shy of $15 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 30 percent from the same period in 2020, according to industry tracker NPD Group.

"We've been amazed by the role games have played in our everyday lives," Pierre-Louis said.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti joined the pre-recorded presentation to reveal E3 will return to the city next year, and that he is eager to see it back in action.

"We look forward to seeing you in person, here in the City of Angels in 2022," Garcetti said.

What had long been an industry-only event has opened to fans in recent years, as the world of gaming has expanded beyond consoles to smartphones and play hosted in the internet cloud.