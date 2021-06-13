Novak Djokovic has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final to win his 19th Grand Slam title, coming all the way back after dropping the first two sets.

Djokovic’s second trophy on Sunday at Roland Garros moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory also puts reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam, something no man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time French Open champion Nadal in a semifinal that lasted more than four hours Friday night. That might be why the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early, and Djokovic looked drained for two sets.

Eventually, though, he started making fewer mistakes, got his best-in-the-game returning on track, served almost flawlessly down the stretch and was able to complete his sixth career comeback from two sets down — and second of the past week.