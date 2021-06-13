POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Brazil win Copa opener against Covid-depleted Venezuela
Brazil open 2021 Copa America football with 3-0 win over depleted Venezuela, dominating their inexperienced opponents from start to finish in a one-sided match.
Brazil win Copa opener against Covid-depleted Venezuela
Brazil's Neymar enters the field for a Copa America soccer match against Venezuela at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, June 13, 2021. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
June 13, 2021

Star forward Neymar has netted a penalty and created a second as hosts Brazil eased to a 3-0 victory over a coronavirus-depleted Venezuela in the opening match of the 2021 Copa America.

Centre-back Marquinhos opened the scored midway through the first half and Gabriel sealed the win a minute from time on Sunday.

In a tournament already delayed a year and moved from its original hosts Argentina and Colombia due to the pandemic, it was fitting that the coronavirus should take centre-stage right up to the tournament kick-off.

Played in front of an empty Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia due to Covid-19 restrictions, Brazil made light of the continent's minnows, who arrived with a makeshift side missing at least eight players who were ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus the day before.

Venezuela's lacklustre performance

Venezuela called up 15 emergency replacements but could still only name seven out of a possible 12 substitutes due to a lack of available players.

The game went ahead and, predictably, reigning champions Brazil were well on top.

Richarlison was denied from close range by Venezuela's goalkeeper Joel Graterol early on before the forward flicked a header wide form a corner.

Centre-back Eder Militao was also off target with a header while Graterol did well to hold a Danilo volley from distance.

RECOMMENDED

Venezuela produced little going forward but Jose Martinez did have the Brazil defence back-pedalling with a dangerous burst before winning a corner that came to nothing.

Brazil took the lead on 23 minutes when Richarlison flicked on a Neymar corner that deflected into Marquinhos's path inside the six-yard box, allowing the centre-back to bundle home.

Richarlison had a goal ruled out for offside while Neymar incredibly fired wide from 12 yards out as Brazil threatened to put the game to bed before half-time.

It was more of the same after the break as substitute Alex Sandro from distance and Richarlison with a header both shot over the bar.

Neymar somehow failed to turn home a cross-cum-shot from Gabriel Jesus from three yards out but on 64 minutes he doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Yohan Cumana clumsily brought down Danilo in the box and Neymar sent Graterol the wrong way from 12 yards.

The hosts took their foot off the gas but Neymar kept probing and was denied a second by Graterol following a mazy run and shot from inside the box.

Neymar then created the third, rounding Graterol before crossing for Gabriel to chest home from barely a yard out.

READ MORE:Copa America faces postponement over coronavirus surge

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat