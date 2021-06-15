Tuesday, June 15:

EU raises first $24 billion on markets for Covid recovery

The EU has said it had raised its first $24 billion (20 billion euros) on the markets for its mammoth recovery fund to help the bloc bounce back from the pandemic.

"Today we have successfully conducted the first issuance operation for Next Generation EU. The commission has just raised 20 billion euros on the capital markets by issuing a 10-year bond," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

New York lifts curbs as 70 percent of adults get at least one vaccine dose

More than 70 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning the last of the state's restrictions can now be lifted, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

"We have hit 70 percent vaccination. It is the national goal, and we hit it ahead of schedule. What does 70 percent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know," Cuomo said of his state, which was the early epicenter of the US outbreak.

Turkey administers single day record of more than one million vaccines

Turkey has administered over 35 million doses of vaccines, including more than one million jabs in a day, since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, the health minister announced.

"As of now, we have reached 35 million doses of vaccine (administered)," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

More than 21.69 million people have received their first doses, while 13.91 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the country reported 5,955 new cases, bringing the total cases to 5.34 million, and 84 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 48,879.

899 people got expired vaccine doses at Times Square site

Nearly 900 people have received expired vaccine doses at a vaccination site in Times Square this month, health officials said.

The 899 people who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10 should schedule another Pfizer shot as soon as possible, the New York City Health Department said.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots under contract to the city, said in a statement, “We apologise for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received."

Nigeria to reopen vaccination for first shots

Nigeria is expecting a second shipment of nearly 4 million doses of vaccines by early August, and has plans to resume giving out first doses, which had been halted to save its supply for second doses.

Africa's most population has so far given a first dose to only around 2 million of its 200 million people. Fewer than 700,000 having received a second dose.

Uganda cracks down on revellers defying rules

Police officers in Kampala have detained several people who had gathered at a bar in violation of a nightly curfew.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspects were found drinking at the establishment at 10 pm local, three hours after the beginning of the curfew.

The ongoing crackdown comes as Uganda battles a new uptick in cases.

Italy reports over 1,200 new cases

Italy has reported 63 deaths against 36 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,255 from 907.

Italy has registered 127,101 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

UK records over 7,600 cases

Britain has reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test and a further 7,673 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 3 deaths and 7,742 cases reported a day earlier.

Unitaid signs deals for Covid-19 oxygen

Unitaid has announced it had struck deals with two of the world's main medical oxygen producers to boost access to badly needed supplies in poor countries fighting the pandemic.

The international organisation, which works on innovations to prevent, diagnose and treat major diseases in poorer countries, said it had signed agreements with Air Liquide and Linde.

Oxygen is vital in saving the lives of hospitalised patients, but the crisis has seen drastic shortages around the world.

Slovenia declares end of state of emergency

Slovenia has allowed a state of emergency declared over the pandemic to expire after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the Health Ministry said.

Cultural and sports events will be able to reopen at 75 percent capacity for people who can demonstrate they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from a previous infection.

Some protection measures will remain in force, such as the requirement to wear face masks indoors in public and maintain a safe distance from others, said the state secretary in the Health Ministry, Franc Vindisar.

First international cruise ship docks in Spain after ban lifted

An international cruise ship carrying German tourists has docked in Malaga, southern Spain, the first such arrival in more than a year, officials said.

On June 7, Spain's Transport Ministry lifted a ban on international cruise ships that had been imposed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The ban was lifted after the virus began to ease in Europe, where most cruise passengers come from, and also owing to rising vaccination numbers.

France opens jabs to over-12s in herd immunity drive

France has expanded its inoculation drive to children aged 12 and over in a bid to achieve herd immunity and slow the spread of variants, including the Delta strain behind a surge of cases in the United Kingdom.

The jabs are not compulsory for children and have no bearing on whether they can attend school or go on holiday in France.

Study: Virus in US by December 2019

A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken in early 2020 is the latest and largest study to suggest the coronavirus arrived in the US in December 2019.

That’s weeks before cases were first recognised by health officials. The analysis is not definitive, and some experts remain skeptical.

But federal health officials are increasingly accepting a timeline in which small numbers of infections may have occurred in the US before the world became aware of a dangerous new virus erupting in China.

The study was published online by the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Russia reports 379 deaths