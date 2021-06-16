Wednesday, June 16:

South Africa infections hit five-month high

South Africa's infections have jumped by 13,246, the highest daily total in five months, government said.

The figure is almost double the weekly average for the past seven days, and compares to 8,436 cases recorded the previous day.

"These concerning figures represent the highest number of daily cases and positivity rate recorded since January 2021," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement.

Spain, Portugal get EU approval for Covid recovery plans

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has given Spain and Portugal the first green lights for their recovery plans seeking funding from the bloc's multi-billion-euro rescue fund.

In visiting Portugal, Von der Leyen began activating the landmark $910-billion (750-billion-euro) recovery plan, Next Generation EU, which was drawn up nearly a year ago.

"It is the first national plan endorsed by the Commission, here in Portugal," she said in Lisbon alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa whose country currently holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency.

Spain's plan for recovery after the pandemic and transformation into a greener and more digitalised economy was approved shortly after.

Spain will get 69.5 billion euros in grants until 2026 to help revive its tourism-dependent economy, which has been hit hard by the crisis.

Romania to donate, sell jabs because of 'surplus'

Romania has said it will give more than 150,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to neighbouring Ukraine and Serbia, and partially suspend some imports for June because it has a "surplus."

Besides sending 108,000 doses to Ukraine and 50,400 to Serbia as "humanitarian aid", the government plans to resell some doses, Monica Althamer, a state secretary in the health ministry, told a press conference.

UK records over 9,000 cases

Britain has reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive test and a further 9,055 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 10 deaths and 7,673 cases reported a day earlier.

Italy reports over 1,400 new cases

Italy has reported 52 deaths against 63 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,400 from 1,255.

Italy has registered 127,153 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Turkey administers over 1.4M jabs in last 24 hours

Turkey has administered over 1.44 million jabs of vaccines in the last 24 hours, according to official figures released.

More than 23 million people have received their first doses, while over 14 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

Meanwhile, the country reported 6,221 new cases, bringing the total cases to 5.34 million, and 71 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 48,950.

US buying 200M more doses of Moderna vaccine

The United States has reached a deal to buy 200 million more doses of Moderna's vaccine, with the option to purchase variant-specific boosters that are in the pipeline, the biotech company said.

The purchase brings Washington's confirmed order to 500 million doses of the two-shot regimen.

Moderna has so far supplied 217 million doses, with 110 million more to be delivered by the end of this year and 90 million in the first quarter of 2022.

More horses die as Bangladesh tourist town reels from Covid closures

Animal activists in Bangladesh have warned of a growing crisis among horses used for tourism during the country's lockdown, after owners said that five more had died of starvation in a popular resort town.

Twenty-one horses that used to carry tourists along Cox's Bazar beach in southeastern Bangladesh died in one month, their owners said, after a lockdown imposed from April 14 saw visitors to the scenic spot dry up.

Germany set to offer vaccine to all willing by August

Germany is on track to have given at least a first vaccine to more than half of the population this week and will be able to offer a vaccine to everybody who wants one by the end of July or early August, the health minister has said.

Jens Spahn said the expected delivery of more vaccines mostly from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna should mean that Germany can offer a shot to everybody who wants one in the coming two months.

Moscow orders mandatory jabs over 'dramatic' case rise

The mayor of Moscow has ordered mandatory vaccinations for residents of the Russian capital working in the service industry, citing a "dramatic" rise in infections.

The announcement by Sergei Sobyanin — one of the first compulsory vaccination orders for a major world city — was a stark admission from a senior Russian official that authorities are struggling to bring the pandemic under control.

Russian businesses that fail to ensure the vaccination of certain employees in Moscow could be fined between $695 and $13,896 (50,000 roubles and 1 million roubles), the TASS news agency cited a city official as saying.

France to end mandatory outdoor masks and curfew

France has said it was ending the obligation to wear masks outside and would bring forward the lifting of a nighttime curfew, as infections fall and the country's vaccine drive picks up.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the requirement for people to wear masks outdoors in much of the country would be lifted from Thursday, with some exceptions, while an unpopular 21:00 GMT (11:00 pm local) curfew will be scrapped on June 20, 10 days earlier than initially planned.

EU members approve return of US travellers

European Union member states have agreed to lift travel restrictions on travellers from eight countries and territories including the United States, officials and diplomats said.

The white list of countries and regions exempted from the travel ban will be expanded to include Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, the United States, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong, they said.

Japan looks to ease virus emergency in Tokyo

Japan is expected to ease a state of emergency in Tokyo and most other areas this weekend, with the Olympics starting in just over a month.

Daily cases have since significantly declined and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to downgrade the state of emergency when it expires on Sunday to a less-stringent quasi-emergency for several weeks.

Thai PM sets goal to reopen to tourists in 120 days