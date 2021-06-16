The first astronauts for China's new space station have blasted off for the country's longest crewed mission to date, a landmark step in establishing Beijing as a major space power.

The trio launched on Thursday on a Long March-2F rocket for the Tiangong station, where they will spend three months.

Liftoff took place at 9:22 am local time (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China's Gobi desert.

Their Shenzhou-12 spacecraft will dock with the Tianhe main section of the space station, which was placed in orbit on April 29.

The module has separate living spaces for each of them, a treadmill for exercise, and a communication centre for emails and video calls with ground control.

It is China's first crewed mission in nearly five years.

Matter of huge prestige in China

The launch represents a matter of huge prestige in China, as Beijing prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1 with a massive propaganda campaign.

To prepare for the mission, the crew has undergone more than 6,000 hours of training, including hundreds of underwater somersaults in full space gear.