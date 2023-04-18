The latest attacks on a mosque and the community in Toronto “have once again shown that Muslims are being targeted by people with deadly intentions”, a Canadian Sociologist has said, days after a man of Indian-origin drove his vehicle into a faithful.

The comments by Dr Jasmin Zine, a lecturer at the Department of Sociology at Wilfrid Laurier University in the city of Waterloo, come in the wake of the attack on the Markham Islamic Society Mosque in the York region in Canada on April 6.

The attacker, Sharan Karunakaran, first insulted the mosque’s congregation during morning prayers, then proceeded to tear the holy Quran and drove his car into a Muslim man at the mosque parking lot. Karunakaran fled after the incident but was arrested by the local police a few days later.

Zine explains that the first attack on April 6 triggered another “seemingly unrelated hate crime” when another assailant, identified as Mohssen Bayani, entered the parking lot of a separate mosque, got out of his car and began harassing worshippers on April 9.

“Both the attacks took place during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims spend most of their time in mosques,” she says, adding that Montreal police are investigating yet another man who entered the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah Mosque with a stone.

Evaluating the anti-Muslim discourse and actions that set the scene for the attacks, Zine explained that hatred against Muslims “in Canada has reached deadly dimensions”.

Anti-Muslimincidentsincreasing