Rafa Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.

The 35-year-old Spaniard said on Thursday the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon — which starts on June 28 — was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding clay-court season where he played in five tournaments.

"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal, twice a Wimbledon champion, said on Twitter.

"It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."

Decorated player

Nadal, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, played at the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters before the French Open.