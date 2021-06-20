POLITICS
Turkey win CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2021
Turkey’s national men's volleyball team win final with sets of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21 in Belgium's Kortrijk.
Players of Turkey National Men's Volleyball Team pose for a photo during press day organisation, Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2021. / AA
June 20, 2021

Turkey’s national men's volleyball team have beaten Ukraine to become winner of CEV Volleyball European Golden League 2021.

Turkey won on Sunday the final with the sets of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-21 in Belgium's Kortrijk.

They sealed the title in the tournament back-to-back. The national team won the Golden League in 2019, the 2020 edition was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Adis Lagumdzija was the top scorer of the match with 23 points, Yigit Gulmezoglu accompanied Adis with 16 points of his own.

Efe Mandiraci had the winning point for Turkey with a spike, his only point in the match.

SOURCE:AA
