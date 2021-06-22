Tuesday, June 22

'Extremists' use Covid pandemic to polarise societies – Europol

Violent "extremists" are abusing the coronavirus pandemic to polarise societies, spread hate propaganda and exacerbate mistrust in public institutions, Europol has warned in a report.

Since Covid gripped the world in early 2020, there has been "a notable increase in intolerance of political opponents, while the number of individuals conducting verbal or physical violence is also increasing," Europe's policing agency said.

Moscow restricts visits to bars, restaurants to curb Covid-19 wave

Moscow's mayor ordered bars and restaurants to serve people only if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or had had an infection indicating immunity - one of the Russian capital's toughest steps to fight the pandemic since last year's lockdown.

The Kremlin has blamed a renewed wave of infections over the last two weeks on the Delta variant and the slow pace of its vaccination programme even though four domestically-produced vaccines have been approved for use.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the new restrictions would take effect on June 28 and were needed to avert a stringent new lockdown.

UK records 11,625 new virus cases, 27 new deaths

Britain has reported 11,625 new virus cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported a day earlier.

Turkey announces first local Covid vaccine

Turkey's President Erdogan has announced the country's first local vaccine in development against Covid-19 would be called Turkovac.

The first dose of the vaccine’s third phase trial was administered to a male volunteer in a videoconference by the health minister, professors and Turkey’s president.

The health minister said Phase 1 and 2 trials showed the vaccine’s safety and immune response.

Turkovac is using an "inactivated virus" technology and was developed at Erciyes University. Other vaccine developments continue in Turkey. Turkish President Erdogan has said it is imperative to have a local vaccine that Turkey would use in the country and export to others.

Korea tells WHO it has detected no virus cases

North Korea has told the World Health Organization it tested more than 30,000 people for the coronavirus through June 10 but has yet to find a single infection.

The WHO said in a monitoring report that North Korea’s testing figures included 733 people who were tested during June 4-10, of which 149 were with influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections.

Experts widely doubt North Korea’s claim that it has not had a single case of the virus, given its poor health infrastructure and porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age to 25

Turkey has lowered the Covid-19 vaccination eligibility age to 25, the country's health minister announced.

People over 25 years of age can make an appointment as of tomorrow, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Over 43 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to the Health Ministry.

Amid a nationwide fall in Covid-19 cases, Turkey is set to end pandemic curfews as of next Thursday, July 1.

Colombia death toll tops 100,000

Colombia's death toll from Covid-19 has passed the 100,000 mark with a new 24-hour record of almost 650 deaths, the health ministry said.

It has now recorded 100,582 dead, including 648 in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Cuba says its Abdala vaccine 92 percent effective

Cuba’s government has announced that its three-shot Abdala vaccine has proved to be 92 percent effective against the coronavirus.

It provided no details of the clinical testing. The Abdala is one of the vaccines Cuba is testing. It recently said its Soberana 2 vaccine has shown a 62 percent efficacy. The announcement came as Cuba faces its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic with record new infections.

Dr Francisco Duran, the island’s director of epidemiology, on Monday reported 1,561 new coronavirus cases for a total of 169,365 confirmed cases and 1,170 deaths.

Russia reports most deaths in a single day since February

Russia has reported 546 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 16,715 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,555 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 5,350,919 since the pandemic began.

Kenya receives 358,700 doses of vaccine

Kenya has received 358,700 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a donation from Denmark.

In a statement, Kenya’s Health Ministry said the arrival of the vaccines is expected to boost an ongoing second dose vaccination exercise that commenced late last month.

India reports 42,640 new cases, 1,167 deaths