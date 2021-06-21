Brooklyn Nets teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden have been committed to playing for the United States Olympic basketball team, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is out, The Athletic reported.

They become the biggest stars on what is shaping up to be a star-laden team.

While USA Basketball has not confirmed the 12-man roster for coach Gregg Popovich's squad, it reportedly includes Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors).

ESPN said on Monday that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also declined the opportunity to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, instead choosing to use the time to rehab a right ankle injury.

First game against France on July 25

Durant is a two-time veteran of Team USA, which has won the past three Olympic gold medals.

Durant and Harden played in London in 2012, with Durant a headliner of the 2016 team in Rio de Janeiro.