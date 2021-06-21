Airlines, flight attendants and pilots have been calling for the US Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the trade group Airlines for America and unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behaviour onboard aircraft, particularly toward crew members. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’’

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’’ policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Since then, the FAA has received more than 3,000 reports of unruly behavior and opened 465 investigations into assaults, threats of violence or interference with air crews.

Many cases involved passengers who refused to wear masks aboard aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

'More should be done to deter egregious behavior'

Through May, the FAA has sought some kind of enforcement action more than 400 times this year and pursued 57 civil penalties.