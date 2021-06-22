The pandemic settings restructured how we work, socialise and maintain friendships. After months of isolation from the outside world, which robbed people of small talks with strangers, coffee breaks with colleague and more, the newest trend is seeking friendships on dating apps.

Now, amorous entanglements aren't uppermost in the minds of many people emerging from long periods of pandemic isolation. Instead, they crave the friendships and social groups they have been starved of over the past year.

That's the verdict of dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble, which are launching or acquiring new services focused entirely on making and maintaining friends.

"There's a really interesting trend that has been taking place in the connection space, which is this desire to have platonic relationships," said Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

"People are seeking friendship in ways they would have only done offline before the pandemic."

Her company is investing in its Bumble BFF (best friends forever) feature, which it said comprised about 9% of Bumble's total monthly active users in September 2020 and "has room to grow as we increase our focus on this space".

Meanwhile its archrival Match Group - the owner of a string of apps including Tinder and Hinge - is also pushing beyond love and lust. It paid $1.7 billion this year for South Korean social media firm Hyperconnect, whose apps let people chat from across the world using real-time translation.

Hyperconnect's revenue jumped 50% last year, while Meetup, which helps you meet people with similar interests at local or online events, has seen a 22% rise in new members since January.

Meetup's most searched word this year was "friends".

'Friends for more than a year'

Such friendship services have experienced increased engagement from users since COVID-19 restrictions have gradually been lifted around the world, allowing people to meet in person, according to Evercore analyst Shweta Kharjuria, who said that it made sound business sense to court more customers.

"This opens up the total available market from targeting only singles to singles and married people," she said.

The importance of physical contact was echoed by Amos, a 22-year-old French au pair using Bumble BFF in London.