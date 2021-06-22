Nearly a hundred carcasses of turtles with throat and shell damage, as well as a dozen dead dolphins and a blue whale, have washed ashore in Sri Lanka since a container ship burned and sank, raising fears of a severe marine disaster.

Ecologists believe the deaths were directly caused by the fire and release of hazardous chemicals while the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl burned for 12 days and sank last week off Sri Lanka’s main port in the capital Colombo.

Government officials, however, said these causes were "provisionally" confirmed and the investigation was continuing.

The fire started on the ship on May 20 and dead marine species started washing ashore days later.

READ MORE: Environmentalists sue Sri Lanka over 'worst marine disaster'

Post-mortem analysis under way

A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press said 81 of the ship's nearly 1,500 containers held "dangerous" goods.

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, most of which was destroyed in the fire.

But debris including burned fiberglass and tons of plastic pellets have severely polluted the surrounding waters and a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches.

Post-mortem analysis on the carcasses are being performed at five government-run laboratories and separately by the Government Analysts Department, said an official of the wildlife department who spoke on condition of anonymity as the official was not authoriSed to speak to the media.