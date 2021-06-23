Wednesday, June 23

Delta variant to account for 90% of new EU Covid cases – agency

The Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, could account for 90 percent of new Covid cases in the European Union in the coming months, the bloc's disease control agency has said.

"It is very likely that the Delta variant will circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals that are not targeted for vaccination," Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said in a statement.

"The Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90 percent" of new cases in the EU, she added.

The ECDC estimates that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), is 40 to 60 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant (Β.1.1.7), first discovered in the UK, which is currently the predominant variant of the novel coronavirus circulating in the EU.

The agency said that "70 percent of new SARS-CoV-2 infections are projected to be due to this variant in the EU/EEA by early August and 90 percent of infections by the end of August".

Chilean scientists repurpose CO2 monitors to stop Covid spread indoors

Chilean researchers have repurposed a carbon dioxide detector model to warn of the risk of contracting Covid-19 in enclosed spaces.

The prototype measures air pollution which, in a room with people, would include the coronavirus if anyone was infected since it is known to circulate via exhaled vapor.

The device, which is not yet for sale, uploads data to the cloud and issues an audio alert if ventilation is insufficient that could result in Covid-19 transmissions.

The monitor, developed by the University of Chile's Center for Mathematical Modeling and Center of Excellence in Astrophysics and Technologies Related, is already being tested in university campuses in the South American country.

"If you are in a place that does not have combustion, the only source of CO2 is people," Ricardo Finger, an electrical engineer at the University of Chile, said in an interview.

"But if you measure the amounts of CO2 in the air, you can estimate how much air one person is breathing that has already been breathed by another."

Ukraine registers first cases of Delta variant

Ukraine has registered its first two cases of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, senior security official Oleksiy Danilov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's security and defence council, told TSN television news service the variant was detected in a mother and her daughter who recently returned from Russia.

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus was first discovered in India and is considered by experts to be more contagious than other variants.

Ukraine's Health Minister said earlier on Wednesday the government was considering strengthening border controls on travellers from the United Kingdom, India, Russia and Portugal in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

WHO identifies issues at Russian vaccine plant

The World Health Organization has said it uncovered problems at a Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine production site that Moscow insisted had been resolved.

WHO approval has been sought for the Sputnik V jab created by Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which is already being used in 40 countries.

The UN health agency inspected four Sputnik V manufacturing sites.

On Wednesday, it released a summary report of its preliminary findings, detailing six issues found during its May 31 to June 4 visit to the Pharmstandard Ufa Vitamin Plant in Ufa, southern Russia.

The inspectors had concerns with the data integrity and testing results from monitoring during manufacturing and quality control, and with the monitoring and control of aseptic operation and filling.

The inspection identified issues with the traceability and identification of vaccine batches.

There were also concerns over the filling lines, sterility assurance, sterile filtration validation and the risks of cross-contamination.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were "some shortcomings identified by the inspection group, and from what we know, they were taken into account and all that needed to be changed was changed.

India tops the 30 million mark in Covid-19 cases

India has surpassed the 30 million mark in Covid-19 cases, registering 50,848 additional infections during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health.

The death toll in India now stands at 390,660 with 1,358 more deaths registered over the past day, showed the data.

The Indian government had earlier announced that around 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant were found in the country.

The Delta Plus variant has been formed due to a mutation of the Delta strain or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first found in India and was believed to be the reason for the deadly second wave in the country.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a media conference said: “22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh in the country. It has been kept in Variant of interest category.”

Taiwan to extend curbs, reports 104 new domestic cases

Taiwan will extend its virus curbs until July 12, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, as he reported 104 new domestic infections, up from 78 a day earlier.

Russian deaths hit fresh four-month peak

Russia has reported 548 virus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce confirmed 17,594 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,534 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 5,368,513 since the pandemic began.

More than 150 Texas hospital staff fired or quit over vaccine ruling

More than 150 employees at the Houston Methodist hospital in Texas have been fired or resigned after failing to comply with orders to get a virus vaccination to continue working there, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Officials Houston Methodist told its staff they needed to have received a virus vaccination by June 7 or be suspended for two weeks.

Hospital spokeswoman Gale Smith told AFP that 153 employees "either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated today.

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the virus, New Zealanders are on edge after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend.

New Zealand has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic and continues to pursue an elimination strategy.

The country's response has been among the most effective in the world and the isolated nation of 5 million people has recorded just 26 virus deaths. But its vaccination campaign has been far slower than in most developed countries, with just 13 percent of the population having gotten their first dose.

Germany's cases rise by 1,016 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 1,016 to 3,723,798, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 51 to 90,523, the tally showed.

Sydney residents banned from leaving city as virus cluster grows