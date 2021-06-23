Luka Modric lurked on the edge of the area, waiting for the ball to come to him before perfectly stroking it into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

At 35, this may well be the Croatia captain's last European Championship, and he doesn’t want to go home just yet.

Modric's majestic goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 by finishing second in Group D. Croatia will face the runner-up from Group E on Monday in Copenhagen.

“This goal means a lot to me but our play means more, from the beginning until the end," Modric said. "I am happy that my goal helped, but it’s most important that the team won.”

Modric, who also picked up an assist on Croatia's third goal, had a quiet first two group matches, with the midfielder forced into deeper positions and Croatia facing criticism for lacking spark in attack.

But the playmaker showed his class and why he won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 — the same year he helped his team reach the World Cup final.

He fell to his knees at the final whistle for about a minute before rising to his feet and pumping his fists in celebration. He then went over with a big smile on his face to hug Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

“No one is sure how Luka manages it,” Dalic said. "We all expect that Luka's levels would go down and he would lose his strength. But he doesn’t give up.

“I’m very proud to have such a player and to have him as a part of this team."

Modric is now the youngest and oldest player to score for Croatia at the European Championship. He scored when he was 22 years, 273 days against Austria in 2008. On Tuesday, he was 35 years, 286 days.