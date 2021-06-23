Born to a multicultural family, Syrian-American poet Etel Adnan never forgets from whence she came.

“Turkey has been the background of my everyday life. I spoke Turkish and French as a child, and then, because of the school, French took over. But in every visit to my family in Damascus, with my father, Turkish returned. We often saw ourselves as an Ottoman family, as my father was a General Staff Officer graduating from Harbiye, with Mustafa Kemal as a classmate. The only time I saw my father crying was at the death of Ataturk,” Adnan writes in Paris in December 2020, printed in the preface of the book accompanying the current exhibition at Istanbul’s Pera Museum.

“Shortly before the First World War, my father was named Governor of Smyrna [current-day Izmir]. This is where he met and married my mother, a young Greek born there. It was a quite uncommon marriage as he was a Muslim and she was a Christian. He already had a first wife and three children in Damascus, the city where he was born,” she continues.

Co-curator Serhan Ada writes: “She begins all her interviews by mentioning her roots. ‘My mother was a Greek from Smyrna –Greek Orthodox. My father was a General Staff officer in the Ottoman Empire, born in Damascus.’ They were children of the same empire; an empire that had collapsed but was not yet officially dissolved. Lavish roots, fit for sprouting…”

Adnan, now 96 years old, has been active in the arts scene for over six decades. She is a poet, a visual artist, an essayist who lives in Paris, France, after having spent a significant portion of her lifetime in the US and Lebanon.

Etel Adnan is the subject of a retrospective, called Impossible Homecoming, at Istanbul’s Pera Museum, taking over the third-floor gallery space. Her paintings are bold, colourful, deceptively naive even.