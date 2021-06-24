Marilyn Monroe is back in Palm Springs, California, in a big way – but not everyone is thrilled.

A 26-ft (7.9-m) tall statue of the Hollywood icon in her famous billowing white dress was unveiled in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum, facing Palm Canyon Drive, the city's main tourist strip, on Sunday.

The artwork, sculpted by John Seward Johnson II in 2011, was inspired by a scene from the film "The Seven Year Itch." It first came to Palm Springs in 2012 as a rental for 26 months and moved to New Jersey in 2014, said Aftab Dada, chairman of P.S. Resorts, a local hospitality group.

The statue is already popular for snapshots and the community is expecting it to increase visitor traffic based on past experience, Dada said. "And at that time in 2012, '13, '14, the social media explosion wasn't as great as it is now," he added.

Palm Springs resident John McDermott, 77, stopped by on his morning bike ride.

"I speak for the vast majority of the residents of Palm Springs, where everybody is ecstatic to have her back here, absolutely ecstatic," McDermott said. "It's good for the community, it's good for the businesses. This is going to be the Eiffel Tower of Palm Springs."

But the view turned off Brooks Thomas, 50, a Palm Springs resident for eight years.