Friday, June 25

Delta most transmissible variant so far – WHO

The head of the World Health Organization has said the Covid-19 variant first seen in India, also known as the delta variant, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far” and that it is now spreading in at least 85 countries.

At a press briefing on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency was concerned about the increasing reach of the Delta variant, particularly among unvaccinated populations.

“We are starting to see increases in transmission around the world,” Tedros said, adding that “more cases means more hospitalizations ... which increases the risk of death.”

WHO has previously said that two doses of the licensed Covid-19 vaccines appear to provide strong protection against the variant first seen in India but warned the lack of access to vaccines in poor countries — which have received fewer than 2 percent of the billion doses administered so far — makes them extremely vulnerable.

Lack of vaccines in poor countries global failure – Tedros

The world's inability to provide enough Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine."

Tedros also said the unchecked circulation of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of even more variants.

“New variants are expected and will continue to be reported,” Tedros said. “That’s what viruses do. They evolve,” he said. “But we can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing transmission.”

Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead as Indonesia's virus cases surge

Over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of Covid-19 in Indonesia, a medical association said, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers and highly infectious new virus strains.

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country's medical association confirming Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims – 14 of whom were fully vaccinated.

"We are still updating the data and confirming whether the other cases had been vaccinated or not," the association's Covid-19 mitigation head Mohammad Adib Khumaidi told journalists.

The rise of severe cases in inoculated medical workers has raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year.

Pakistan fears fourth wave in July

A minister in Pakistan on Friday warned the country could be hit by the fourth Covid-19 wave next month, asking people to adhere to safety measures and get vaccinated.

"Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today ... In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July," tweeted Asad Umar, who leads the country's anti-virus task force.

"Please adhere to sop's and vaccinate as soon as possible."

An apparent resistance to follow health guidelines such as wearing masks and vaccine hesitancy has led provincial governments to warn of drastic measures such as blocking cellphone connections, and withholding the salaries of government employees who are not inoculated.

Pakistan, which has obtained vaccines largely from China, has administered over 13.5 million doses so far. Anyone over 18 years old can now be vaccinated.

Delta variants surge in Italy to nearly 17 percent of cases

The Delta coronavirus variant and its sub-type Kappa have surged in Italy in the past month, accounting for nearly 17 percent of total cases, the national health institute ISS said on Friday.

The Delta variant, originally detected in India, was becoming dominant, it said.

"Cases of the Kappa and Delta variants ... rose from 4.2 percent in May to 16.8 percent in June," based on data extracted on June 21, the institute said.

"Our epidemiological monitoring shows a rapidly evolving picture that confirms that also in our country, as in the rest of Europe, the Delta variant of the virus is becoming dominant," Anna Teresa Palamara, director of ISS Infectious Diseases Department, said in a statement.

The Alpha coronavirus variant remains the most widespread in Italy, representing 74.9 percent of cases, the institute said.

Amid J&J's supply woes, EU approves new vaccine plant

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it had approved the production of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine at an additional site in Italy, as it looks to speed up the supply of the shot in the European Union.

The approval came after the EU said J&J was expected to miss its EU supply target for the second quarter after millions of doses were banned for use in Europe over safety concerns following a contamination incident at a US site.

The Italian site, located in Anagni and operated by US-based Catalent, will help with vial filling and packaging of the vaccine developed by J&J, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

US health officials grant emergency use for another antibody-drug

US health officials have granted emergency use for another antibody drug to help hospitalised patients with the most dangerous cases of the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration said late on Thursday it authorised the drug Actemra from Roche for hospitalised patients who are already receiving steroid drugs, oxygen and other measures to fight the virus.

When added to those treatments, studies showed Roche’s drug reduced the risk of death and cut hospitalization time.

Actemra does not target the coronavirus directly but instead helps reduce inflammation, a driver of the disease.

It is already approved for rheumatoid arthritis and several other diseases.

Health officials have emphasized the need to develop more pill-based drugs for Covid-19.

More funds approved for COVAX vaccines, tighter access planned – statement

The board of the GAVI vaccine alliance has approved a further $775 million to fund the delivery of vaccines to lower-income economies over the next two years, as it plans to accelerate the rollout, it said on Friday.

The total funds available to cover the cost of delivering the vaccines will rise to $925 million, GAVI said in a statement issued after a two-day board meeting.

COVAX, run jointly with the World Health Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries since F ebruary, but has faced major supply issues since India suspended vaccine exports.

Israel resumes indoor mask requirement amid virus spike

The Israeli health ministry has reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn in enclosed public places following a surge in cases since it was dropped 10 days ago.

The spike in new infections is a blow for a country which has prided itself on one of the world's most successful vaccine rollouts.

The head of Israel's pandemic response taskforce, Nachman Ash, told public radio the requirement came after four days of more than 100 new cases a day, with 227 new cases confirmed.

South Africa aims to more than double daily vaccinations over next month

South Africa is aiming to more than double the rate of daily vaccinations over the next month to more than 200,000 as more Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots arrive, health officials said.

The country's vaccination campaign has started slowly, set back by the revelation that AstraZeneca's vaccine is much less effective against the dominant local coronavirus variant.

The government found it difficult to secure supplies from other manufacturers given huge global demand.

A rapid resurgence of is slamming South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, and threatens to overwhelm its hospitals.

Johannesburg and the surrounding Gauteng province account for about 60 percent of the country’s new daily infections.

South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has doubled over the past two weeks from 10 new cases per 100,000 people on June 10 to 22 per 100,000 people on June 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Khamenei receives all-Iranian jab

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has received the first dose of a domestically produced virus vaccine, his social media announced, as the country battles the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

The 81-year-old cleric's Twitter feed published a video it said showed him "receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists".

The footage shows him wearing a surgical mask and a black turban, sitting under a picture of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, as two male medics tend to him, injecting him in the left arm.

Russia reports 20,393 cases

Russia has reported 20,393 new cases on, including 7,916 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,409,088.