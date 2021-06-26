Saturday, June 26

Delta variant becoming dominate in South Africa

New coronavirus infections in South Africa appear to be dominated by the Delta variant that was first identified in India, scientists said on Saturday as a third wave sweeps the hard-hit African country.

South Africa is the continent's worst-affected nation in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths, accounting for roughly a third of confirmed infections and more than 40 percent of deaths.

UK health minister quits after breaking Covid rules

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock has resigned after he admitted breaking Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.

Downing Street has released Hancock's resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mallorca probes outbreak among hundreds of students

Authorities in Mallorca have been investigating a outbreak involving more than 600 students celebrating the end of term in the Spanish island, just as it prepares for British tourists to return following the easing of travel curbs.

Students visiting from the mainland went to a music concert at a bullring in the capital, Palma, as well as parties on boats and in hotels, and officials said they wanted to find out if venues had adhered to virus-control measures.

Italy reports over 830 new cases

Italy has reported 40 deaths, down from 56 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 838 from 753.

Italy has registered 127,458 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

Germany to ramp up vaccinations in race with Delta variant

Germany will soon have so many doses of vaccine on hand that it will be able offer shots to passers-by in city centres or at places of worship as it seeks to vaccinate at least 80 percent of the population, health officials said.

The government will deliver 5 million doses to regional vaccination centres in the first week of July and drugmaker Moderna Inc will be able to deliver double the doses it had originally promised Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a televised discussion on the coronavirus.

Namibiato suspend first doses as vaccine supplies run low

Namibia will from Tuesday temporarily suspend administering first doses of vaccines as supplies run low, a Health Ministry memo seen by Reuters showed.

The southern African nation, in the midst of a deadly "third wave" of infections, recorded more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the virus was first detected in the country in March last year.

Ganges flooding exposes India's Covid-19 graves

Seasonal flooding of the Ganges has flushed out shallow graves and exposed some of the hundreds of bodies that were buried by the river during India's recent surge.

Neeraj Kumar Singh, an official in the northern city of Allahabad, said that almost 150 bodies have had to be cremated in the past three weeks.

"We are not exhuming any bodies but only those which are floating up due to rising water levels are being cremated," he said.

Turkey administers over 46.8M vaccine shots

Turkey has administered over 46.84 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released.

More than 32 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.8 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

It also confirmed 5,266 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 470 symptomatic patients.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.4 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,524 with 51 new fatalities.

UK sees over 18,000 new cases, highest since February

The United Kingdom has recorded 18,270 new infections, the highest daily rise since February 5, and 23 deaths, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

Iran produces test batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Iran's Actoverco pharmaceutical firm has produced a test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

Iran is the first country in the Middle East to produce the vaccine, RDIF said, adding that this would help accelerate vaccinations without boosting logistic costs.

Iran approved Sputnik V for domestic use in January and had planned to start domestic production in April.

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand has announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia, with Wellington citing "multiple" outbreaks of Covid-19 in the neighbouring country.

The announcement comes as a two-week lockdown begins in Sydney to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant.

More than 80 cases have been reported so far in Australia's largest city, while a handful of community cases have also been recorded in the Northern Territory, Victoria and Queensland in recent days.

He added that the suspension would give officials time to consider measures "to make the bubble safer, such as pre-departure testing for all flights" between the two countries.

New Zealand has previously paused the bubble arrangement five times with individual states but this is the first time it has put a blanket halt to quarantine-free travel from all of Australia.

Both countries have been among the world's most successful in containing Covid-19. New Zealand has recorded just 26 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million, and Australia has had fewer than 1,000 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Sydney broadens lockdown as Delta variant cases sweep city

Sydney's usually bustling harbourside restaurants have been shuttered and city streets are nearly deserted as a two-week lockdown began across Australia's largest city to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta virus variant.

More than 80 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far in an infection surge linked to an international flight crew transported to a quarantine hotel from the airport.

The flare-up was a shock for a city that had returned to relative normality after months with very few local cases.

Indonesia record 21,095 coronavirus cases

Indonesia has recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases with 21,095 cases, taking the total tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The data showed 358 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 56,729.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Southeast Asia.

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown