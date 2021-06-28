POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Kevin Durant leads Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympic Games
The 12-member squad will be led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich with assistant coaches Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright.
Kevin Durant leads Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympic Games
In this June 19, 2021 file photo, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets grabs the loose ball at Barclays Center in New York City. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
June 28, 2021

LeBron James may have taken a pass on this year's Tokyo Games but the US men's basketball squad unveiled does not lack for experience as one of the nation's oldest Olympic teams in history will chase a fourth consecutive gold medal.

The 12-member squad will be headlined by Kevin Durant, who was the team's leading scorer at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2012 London Games and is only the fourth US male basketball player selected to three or more Olympic teams.

The average age of the players, which USA Basketball said will be 28.2 years old at the end of the Olympics, trails only the gold-medal-winning teams from the 1996 Atlanta Games (29.4) and 1992 Barcelona Games (29.0).

"This was an unusually challenging selection process for many reasons, including the year postponement of the Olympics and the issues related to the timing of the NBA regular season and playoffs," Jerry Colangelo, the USA men's national team managing director, said in a news release.

"Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance."

Team USA will be led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich with assistant coaches Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright.

READ MORE: Durant and Harden commit to star-laden Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

RECOMMENDED

Team USA is favourite again

Also named to the team, which will once again be a heavy favourite, are Draymond Green, who won gold in Rio, and Kevin Love, who was on the 2012 team that triumphed in London.

The other nine players – Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum – will be playing in their first Olympics.

James, who won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 before sitting out the 2016 Rio Games, missed significant time during the 2020-21 NBA season with an ankle injury and previously said he would not take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

The US team will open preliminary round play on July 25 against France.

Since NBA players began representing the United States in 1992, they have captured six gold medals and one bronze medal. 

The team are also riding a 25-game Olympic win streak that dates back to the bronze medal game of the 2004 Athens Games. 

READ MORE: Delayed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4B

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC