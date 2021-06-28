CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Greece recovers stolen Picasso and Mondrian paintings
Both paintings were stripped from their frames during a well-organised, overnight heist at the National Art Gallery in Athens on January 9, 2012.
Greece recovers stolen Picasso and Mondrian paintings
In this January 9, 2012 file photo, tourists stand outside the closed doors of Greece's National Gallery in Athens. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
June 28, 2021

Greek police say they have recovered two paintings by 20th century masters Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, nearly a decade after their theft from the country's biggest state art gallery in Athens.

A statement late on Monday said the two works were in the hands of the police, but provided no detail on their condition and on whether any arrests had been made.

The paintings were stripped from their frames during a well-organised, overnight heist at the National Art Gallery on January 9 2012. 

The burglars had also taken a pen and ink drawing of a religious scene by Italian 16th century painter Guglielmo Caccia. 

They had initially grabbed a fourth work, also by Mondrian, but abandoned it as they fled.

RECOMMENDED

Police said at the time that the heist was completed in about seven minutes.

Police found the two artworks hidden at a gorge in the wider Athens area and arrested a Greek man, said a police official on condition of anonymity.

The stolen Picasso was a cubist female bust which the Spanish painter had donated to Greece in 1949 with a dedication “in homage to the Greek people” for their resistance to Nazi German occupying forces during World War II.

The thieves also took a 1905 representational oil painting of a riverside windmill by Mondrian, the Dutch painter who became famous for his later, abstract linear works.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC