Andrew Wiggins and Canada have survived their first test in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Wiggins scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 22 and Canada held off Greece 97-91 in Victoria, Canada in the the first game at that site's qualifier, one of four that began on Tuesday.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 for Canada, which trailed by as many as eight points late in the first half. The Canadians took the lead for the good midway through the third quarter, then held on at the end.

Canada coach Nick Nurse, the coach of the Toronto Raptors, made clear that his team doesn't expect any game to be easy.

“We're not under any illusions of how good these teams are that we're playing, and how experienced they are, and what traditions they have," Nurse said. “It never entered our minds that it wasn't going to be really hard. I think winning any game is really hard and then when you're playing in meaningful competition, a good team, a physical team, a big team and a well-coached team, you're going to be put under some duress."

There are four qualifying tournaments — hosted by Canada, Serbia, Lithuania and Croatia — to determine the last four spots in the 12-team field for the Tokyo Olympics. Those four spots will all be determined on Sunday.

Greece had five players in double figures, led by Konstantinos Mitoglou's 14 points. Kostas Sloukas and former Florida guard Nick Calathes had 12 for Greece.

“I can't ask any more out of these guys," said Greece coach Rick Pitino, the Basketball Hall of Fame coach now at Iona College. “We're all disappointed in losing, but we're hoping we can see Canada again."

Records: Canada 1-0, Greece 0-1.

Up next: Canada faces China on Wednesday, Greece plays China on Thursday.

Berlgrade, Serbia bracket

Serbia’s quest to return to the Olympics got off to a good start.

Boban Marjanovic scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the silver medalists from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games opened their Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 94-76 win over the Dominican Republic.

The game was tied at 69-69 early in the fourth quarter; Serbia, which is playing host to the qualifier in Belgrade, outscored the Dominicans 25-7 the rest of the way.

“Of course, we’re proud,” Marjanovic said. “Everybody who comes here wants to make the Olympic Games, the main thing. Everybody’s fighting for that spot, everybody plays tough, good, and I’m proud of my team because we didn’t give up in this game.”

Filip Petrusev scored 17 points and Vasilije Micic added 16 for Serbia.

“As expected, it was a difficult game,” Serbia coach Igor Kokoskov said.

Michael Torres Cuevas and Victor Liz each had 16 points for the Dominican Republic.

Records: Serbia 1-0, Dominican Republic 0-1.