CULTURE
3 MIN READ
US court rejects Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as guardian
Britney Spears loses an appeal against a guardianship arrangement that gives her father control of her affairs, US media reports a week after the star made a plea to end the “abusive” conservatorship.
US court rejects Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as guardian
File photo: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, US on August 28, 2016. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
July 1, 2021

A Los Angeles court has denied Britney Spears' request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs, US media reported.

The decision comes on Thursday a week after the singer made an impassioned plea to end the "abusive" conservatorship during which she said she has been medicated to control her behaviour, prohibited from making decisions on friendships or finances, and prevented from having a contraceptive implant removed, despite wanting more children.

The Los Angeles Superior Court ruling made on Wednesday was in connection to a request filed in September by Spears' lawyer to add wealth management firm Bessemer Trust to the conservatorship and remove her father Jamie Spears, CNN reported.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," Judge Brenda Penny said in court filings seen by CNN.

The decision did not take Spears' statement from last week into consideration.

READ MORE: No decision in court as Britney Spears asks for ending her conservatorship

Britney addresses the court

RECOMMENDED

Spears' father has asked the court to investigate the music superstar's allegations that she was medicated with lithium and made to perform against her will, CNN reported.

The revelation that the conservatorship is preventing her from removing a contraceptive IUD sparked outrage from fans and reproductive rights groups online.

Spears' emotional address by video link was a rare insight into her personal life after her lawyer Samuel Ingham said in April that Spears wanted to directly address the court.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in the 20-minute statement.

The 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been largely managed by Jamie Spears since her highly public breakdown more than a decade ago, leading some adoring fans to launch a "FreeBritney" online campaign in recent years.

Supporters have long scoured her social media accounts for hints about her well-being, and any sign that she may be eager to throw off the guardianship.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' conservatorship case draws fresh scrutiny after documentary

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy