Scientists in China have named what they say is a new human species called Homo longi, nicknamed the “Dragon Man,” that was discovered in the 1930s by a Chinese labourer working for the Japanese occupying forces in China.

The Chinese man working at a construction site in northeast China, then occupied by Japan, decided against handing over the fossilised skull he found to Japanese authorities and instead hid it in a well in Harbin City in Heilongjiang Province, without mentioning its existence to anyone.

He harboured his secret for decades until 2018, when he was on his deathbed –– confessing the location of the well that held the cranium to his relatives. The family, finding the skull, donated it to the Geoscience Museum of Hebei GEO University so that it could be analysed.

The skull the labourer found in 1933 may just change history: the Harbin cranium, believed to belong to a new species of ancient human called Homo longi, is nicknamed “Dragon Man'' because it was found in the Dragon River region in northeast China. Scientists alerted the world to the discovery on June 25, 2021, and plenty of commotion has emerged since then.

Chris Stringer, a paleoanthropologist studying human origins at the Natural History Museum in London tells Popular Science that “The cranium is a fantastically preserved specimen.” He emphasises that “I think it’s one of the most important finds of the last 50 years.”

It is estimated that the “Dragon Man” dates back to 146,000 years. There are threepapersalready published on the subject, in a new journal funded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, called The Innovation. The cranium has been the subject of study since 2018, and Stringer has been a part of the research team since 2019. He also happens to be one of the authors in two of the three papers.

Stringer tells the BBC that "What you have here is a separate branch of humanity that is not on its way to becoming Homo sapiens (our species), but represents a long-separate lineage which evolved in the region for several hundred thousand years and eventually went extinct.”

"While it shows typical archaic human features, the Harbin cranium presents a mosaic combination of primitive and derived characters setting itself apart from all the other previously-named Homo species," Qiang Ji, a professor of paleontology of Hebei GEO University, said in a news release. "The Harbin fossil is one of the most complete human cranial fossils in the world."

According to the scientists who examined the skull, “it belonged to a 50-year old man who lived in a floodplain during the Middle Pleistocene, a time of great ancient migration,” Nicole Karlis writes in Salon. The time period is between 126 and 770 thousand years ago. “A chemical composition analysis of Dragon Man's skull puts his age at between 146,000 and 309,000 years old.”

According to the news release titled “'Dragon man' fossil may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative”, suggests that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals shared a common ancestor dating back much earlier: “The divergence time between H. sapiens and the Neanderthals may be even deeper in evolutionary history than generally believed, over one million years,’ says Xijun Ni, one of the authors of the three studies published in The Innovation. “If true, we likely diverged from Neanderthals roughly 400,000 years earlier than scientists had thought.”