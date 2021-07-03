CULTURE
6 MIN READ
Fans honour Jim Morrison on 50th anniversary of his sudden death
Fans from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where Jim Morrison is buried.
Fans honour Jim Morrison on 50th anniversary of his sudden death
A placard, flowers and pictures are displayed on the tomb of rock singer Jim Morrison at the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Saturday, July 3, 2021. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
July 3, 2021

Paris was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans.

Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors' frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near his grave as police watched nearby.

“Jim and The Doors have been heroes of ours since we were kids. It's an honour to be here and celebrate the 50th anniversary of his death today,” said Dutuar Platzek.

The 50-year-old fan made the trip from Halle, Germany with his childhood friend Mathias Barthel. The two had not been back to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in over 25 years.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood bags another win at CMT Awards

Year after year, the place has become a pilgrimage for fans of Morrison, known for his dark lyrics, wavy locks, leather pants, steely gaze and theatrical stage presence. He propelled The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and 1967, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.”

Michelle Campbell was 21 when Morrison died in 1971, living in Texas and studying photography. Her first “July 3rd” — the anniversary of Morrison’s death — was in 1989. Back then, the grave was unmarked and a fan had crafted a wooden cross.

She’s since moved to Paris and has been coming to Pere-Lachaise almost every year, taking photographs of Morrison's grave and his fans, many of whom have become friends.

“(It's like) people sitting around on couches in someone’s apartment, rather than a grave’s, just talking and meeting each other,” she recalled. “It was really lovely ... I still come as much as I can because it’s just always so wonderful."

Colleen Amblard drove seven hours from her hometown of Domancy, in the French Alps, to visit the grave. The 21 year-old student told The Associated Press “it’s very emotional to be here, to remember Jim Morrison ... to show that he’s not forgotten."

"We acknowledge his talent and the fact that he was a brilliant person, he was really a genius,” she said.

Like many other fans, Amblard was planning to visit other sites Morrison spent time in while living in Paris, from his apartment to the former nightclub where some say he died of an heroin overdose.

RECOMMENDED

Born in 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, Morrison was the son of a US Navy officer and moved constantly as a child, growing up in Florida, Virginia, Texas, New Mexico and California.

He said he witnessed the aftermath of a terrible car accident on a Native American reservation as a child, an event that loomed large in his later lyrics and poetry. An avid reader, he was heavily influenced by the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, the poet Arthur Rimbaud and the surrealist dramatist Antonin Artaud.

In 1965, while living in Los Angeles' bohemian neighbourhood of Venice Beach and frequently taking LSD, he and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, a fellow UCLA film student, founded The Doors. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore joined soon after.

Morrison and The Doors would burn brightly, releasing albums “The Doors” and “Strange Days” in 1967, “The Soft Parade” in 1968 and “Morrison Hotel” in 1970. Morrison's dynamic stage presence was on full display during appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and at the Hollywood Bowl.

But the band would burn out quickly as Morrison sank into alcoholism. He was twice arrested for his on-stage antics, including a Miami concert that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and profanity. He received a posthumous pardon in 2010.

Morrison made his final album with The Doors, “L.A. Woman,” in 1971, and moved to Paris soon afterwards.

There, on July 3, 1971, he was found dead in a bathtub. No autopsy was performed and accounts of what caused his death are disputed.

He was one of several rock stars — including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones — to die at 27.

His status as a mythic figure for rock fans has never waned. On the 20th anniversary of his death in 1991, the Oliver Stone-directed biopic “The Doors" was released, starring Val Kilmer as Morrison.

READ MORE: K-pop star joins the ill-fated '27 Club'

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly