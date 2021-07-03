CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Brooklyn Museum returns collection of 1,305 looted artefacts to Costa Rica
Brooklyn Museum in New York City returns a collection of 1,305 artefacts, some older than 2,000 years, to Costa Rica, which were looted by Tycoon Minor Keith in the 19th or early 20th century.
Brooklyn Museum returns collection of 1,305 looted artefacts to Costa Rica
A pre-Columbian pot, repatriated from the Brooklyn Museum in New York, US, is displayed for its classification by archaeologists at the facilities of the Costa Rica's National Museum, in Pavas, July 2, 2021. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 3, 2021

An unfinished tombstone, a large ceramic vase painted with beeswax, human representations and ancient tools to process corn are artefacts of a collection of 1,305 pieces that have been returned to Costa Rica.

It is the second time the Brooklyn Museum in New York City has returned pieces, some older than 2,000 years, to the central American country.

Tycoon Minor Keith brought the artefacts, looted during the construction of a railway, to the United States in the 19th or early 20th century, along with shipments of bananas.

Archaeologists in Costa Rica have been in awe since the artefacts arrived at the end of last year.

"The tombstone is a piece we have only seen as illustrations in study books here," Daniela Meneses, a researcher at the National Museum of Costa Rica, said at a viewing for the media. "It's amazing to see that piece now. It's very emotional."

It is believed to have been part of a tomb of an important person from a now-extinct civilisation.

READ MORE:Italy returns 1,800-year-old artefact to Turkey

RECOMMENDED

US museums have more Costa Rican artefacts

At almost half a meter high, one of the largest pieces in the shipment is a vase, presumably used to store seeds or water; it is adorned with human figures and peculiar geometric lines, painted with beeswax.

There are still more artefacts from Costa Rica in Brooklyn and in other museums in the United States.

But archaeologist Javier Fallas of the state museum highlighted the return as an extraordinary gesture: "We don't know why they did it, but it's something very good and atypical in the world."

Seven years ago, four sites in the southern part of the country were recognised as World Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

READ MORE: How Djibouti’s once hidden music archive compels us to decolonise history

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly