Sunday, July 4:

Bangladesh reports highest number of Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh has witnessed 153 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number since the pandemic hit the country, amid a weeklong strict nationwide lockdown in effect since July 1 to curb the spread of the virus.

The death toll in the South Asian country reached 15,065, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

UK reports 24,248 new cases

Britain reported 24,248 new cases of Covid-19, down from 24,885 on Saturday, and 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 18, according to government data.

Luxembourg PM hospitalised for observation

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been hospitalised and will be kept under observation as tests are carried out a week after he tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.

Myanmar reports daily record cases

Myanmar's health ministry has reported a daily record of 2,318 new cases as well as 35 deaths.

Israel in talks over Pfizer vaccines

Israel is in talks with other countries about a deal to unload its surplus of Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccines, doses of which are due to expire by the end of the month, a health ministry official said.

Hezi Levi, the ministry's director-general, did not provide details about the number of doses Israel was looking to hand over in an apparent swap arrangement.

In an interview with Radio 103 FM, he confirmed that such a deal had been discussed with Britain last week but said an agreement had not materialised and w as "a thing of the past".

99 percent of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people - top US infectious disease expert

America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2 percent of recent Covid-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”

He tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” it’s frustrating “where you have a formidable enemy” in the coronavirus and “yet we do have a countermeasure that’s highly, highly effective. And that’s the reason why it’s all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn’t being completely implemented in this country.”

Italian police bar 52 fans from Euro 2020 match

Italian police prevented 52 fans from attending the quarter-final Euro 2020 match between England and Ukraine in Rome on Saturday as they did not comply with Covid restrictions, a statement said.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, Rome last month introduced a five-day quarantine for anyone coming to Italy who had been to Britain in the previous two weeks.

By cross-checking names of travellers of flights from England and Ukraine with those who had bought tickets, the Italian police identified 52 fans who had not complied with the required quarantine time.

These fans also had their tickets cancelled, the Italian police said in a statement.

Russia reports 25,142 new cases, 663 deaths

Russia has reported 25,142 new cases, including 7,624 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,610,941.

The government coronavirus task force said 663 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 137,925.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths from April 2020 to April 2021.

UK data looks 'very positive' for lifting lockdown

The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking "very positive", thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.

"The data that we're seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive," he told Sky News.

"It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us."

UAE approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use

The United Arab Emirates has approved Moderna Inc's vaccine for emergency use, the fifth vaccine to receive such approval by the Gulf Arab state, the Health Ministry said in a statement on state news agency WAM.

The UAE, the region's tourism, trade and business hub, has had one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns but daily coronavirus cases have remained close to 2,000, though below a peak near 4,000 in February.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has reported the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants in the country of some 9.2 million people.

Around 73.8 percent of the UAE's population has received one vaccine dose while 63.7 percent are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Saturday banned travel to and entry from four countries, including the UAE. The restriction applies to anyone who has been there within the last 14 days.

More than 43,000 new infections recorded in India

India has registered more than 43,000 new cases and 955 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

It said the death toll stands at 402,005 and infections have reached 30.5 million, including 43,071 cases.

The active caseload has declined to 485,350.

"Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 52nd consecutive day. Recovery rate increases to 97.09 %," it said.

Officials maintain that cases are seeing an overall decline after a deadly second wave.