Monday, July 5:

England set to lift face mask, distancing rules on July 19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed plans to lift most of England's legal coronavirus restrictions, including face masks and social distancing from July 19, urging personal responsibility rather than government edict.

Johnson had initially aimed for a full reopening on June 21, but was forced to push back the date because of a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant.

That variant now accounts for nearly all new Covid-19 cases in Britain, and infection rates have soared, sparking concern.

But mass vaccinations have stopped a resultant surge in hospital admissions or deaths.

"This pandemic is far from over, it certainly won't be over by the 19th," warned Johnson. "We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid.

"There's only one reason why we can contemplate going ahead ... in circumstances where we'd normally be locking down further, that's because of the continuing effectiveness of the vaccine rollout.

Around 86 percent of British adults have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 63 percent their second dose.

Turkey registers 4,678 new cases

Turkey has registered 4,678 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 35 deaths, according to official data.

Turkey has administered over 53.65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 36.25 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.85 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count. Over 1.54 million people have also gotten third jabs meant as boosters some three months after full vaccination.

Africa suffers record number of cases

Africa has suffered a record number of coronavirus cases over the past week, registering over 36,000 new infections per day, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

African nations combined saw a daily average of 36,141 new Covid-19 cases from June 28 to July 4 as the pandemic flares up across the continent, surpassing the 32,609 daily cases registered in early January, during the previous high point of the virus.

South Africa is the worst-hit country in Africa, with new daily infections hitting record highs of 26,000 cases over the weekend, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant which first surfaced in India.

The daily figures across Africa had fallen under 8,000 in mid-May but have marched upwards since then.

Last week's figures were a 23 percent increase on the previous week.

Part of the problem is that African countries are suffering from a crippling shortage of Covid vaccines.

According to the AFP count, just 3.66 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 Africans.

The corresponding figure in the US and Canada is 100.26, while in Europe it stands at 68.3.

The number of deaths from coronavirus is also on the rise in Africa, with an average of 748 fatalities per day, a surge of 43 percent over the previous week.

That figure is still lower than 906 deaths recorded between January 18-24 across the continent.

Britain's cases up 53 percent in past week

Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19.

A total of 45.35 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 4 and 33.73 million people had received a second dose

France says China-Europe air traffic should resume as Covid shots progress

Airline traffic between Europe and China should resume as soon as possible as Covid-19 vaccination campaigns progress, French President Emmanuel Macron's office has said following a call with the leaders of Germany and China.

Italy reports 31 deaths, 480 new cases

Italy has reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths against 12 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 480 from 808.

Italy has registered 127,680 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Mexico produces 1st test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Mexico has produced a first test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a local plant, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF, which markets the shot abroad and signs manufacturing deals, said.

Indonesia beefs up health funds with hospitals in critical condition

Indonesia's government has agreed to boost its coronavirus healthcare budget and introduce telemedicine services to non-critical patients, in an effort to reduce pressure on a health system choked by days of record Covid-19 cases.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said health spending would be raised again to $13.39 billion (193.93 trillion rupiah) for coronavirus treatment, testing, tracing, drugs, vaccines and protective gear, larger than the sum announced on Friday.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said remote services would be provided from Tuesday by telehealth firms such as Alodokter and Halodoc and will include free consultations and medication delivery.

"Positive Covid-19 patients can get medical services on time without waiting in line at hospitals, so that hospitals can be prioritised for patients with medium, heavy, and critical symptoms," he told a news conference.

Russian church urges followers to vaccinate

Russia's powerful Orthodox Church has admonished people refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, calling them sinners who would have to atone for the rest of their lives, as the country reported another jump in new infections and deaths.

Speaking on state TV, Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Moscow Patriarchate's department for external church relations, said those refusing to vaccinate were committing "a sin for which they will have to atone throughout their lives".

He added: "I see situations every day where people visit a priest in order to confess that they had refused to vaccinate themselves or their close ones and unwillingly caused someone's death.

"...The sin is thinking of oneself but not of another person."

Bangladesh extends lockdown

Bangladesh has extended its strictest lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant, with areas bordering India taking the brunt of infections.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, particularly in districts bordering India where the Delta variant was first identified.

Bangladesh sealed its border with India in April, but trade continues.

A surge in cases had prompted the government to order a week of tight controls on Thursday, with army troops patrolling streets.

All measures have been extended, the government said in a statement.

The shutdown has sparked an exodus of migrant workers from the capital Dhaka to home villages.

Factories are allowed to operate observing health protocols while all offices and transportation remain shut expect essential goods carriers and ambulances.

Luxembourg PM in 'serious,' stable condition with Covid-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in serious condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of Covid-19 that developed over a week ago, the government has said.

In a statement, it added that the running of state affairs will be taken over by Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna in the meantime.

Bettel, 48, was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation, forcing him to remain under medical observation since the weekend.

He was also suffering from coronavirus symptoms including coughing, headaches and a fever.

“The medical state of the prime minister is considered serious, but stable,” the government said.

Spain restricts some nightlife as virus surges among young

Faced with soaring numbers of new coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people, some Spanish regions are rolling back curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them.

Fearing that the surging contagion could strain healthcare services as stressed employees try to go on summer holidays, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to get Covid-19 vaccine shots to people under 30.

Spain's strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups, leaving for this summer the vaccination of teenagers and people in their 20s.

So far, nearly 40 percent of Spain's 47 million people have been fully vaccinated, one of the highest levels in Europe, but the share falls to one in 10 vaccinated in the 20-29 age group and a meager 0.6 percent for youngsters up to 20.

Vietnam reports record 1,102 new infections

Vietnam has reported 1,102 new Covid-19 infections, a record daily increase in cases.

It was the first time Vietnam has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a single day.

Norway delays full reopening over Delta Covid-19 variant

Norway has announced the easing of some Covid-19 restrictions but delayed the final phase of reopening the economy until the end of this month at the earliest because of concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant.