American Ronnie Baker has won a tight 100 metres race at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting and heads to his first Olympics in Tokyo as a leading medal contender.

Baker, 27, clocked 10.03 seconds on Sunday, edging out Italian Marcell Jacobs by 0.02 seconds with Britain's CJ Ujah third in 10.10.

"I'm pleased to be able to run and compete and beat these guys," Baker told reporters. "There's a lot of guys running fast and some of the top guys are coming out of America but ultimately I try not to focus on my competition and focus on what I'm doing."

World record holder Armand Duplantis did not disappoint his home fans as the Swede won the pole vault with a leap of 6.02 metres.

He finished ahead of American Sam Kendricks who managed a season's best 5.92m and France's Renaud Lavillenie who also cleared 5.92.

"It was really important for me to just kind of go out here and try to get over six metres, and then maybe take a few better shots at the world record, but overall 6.02 was a nice jump so I can't complain," Duplantis said.

"Stockholm is a special place for me, I have had some quite great results here in the past few years, so it's like every time I come here, something good happens."

With the Tokyo Olympics due to begin in a little over three weeks, world long jump champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica produced a season's best leap of 8.55 metres to win.