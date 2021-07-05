POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Barty through to Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time
Russian Karen Khachanov will also make his Wimbledon quarter-finals debut to face Denis Shapovalov after a five-set win over American Sebastian Korda.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, on July 5, 2021. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
July 5, 2021

World number one Ashleigh Barty has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

The defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning the title.

Khachanov vs Shapovalov

Karen Khachanov reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday with a five-set win over Sebastian Korda, who was celebrating his 21st birthday.

Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and will face Denis Shapovalov, who beat eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. 

A marathon 81-minute final set on Court 18 featured 13 breaks of serve before Khachanov steadied himself to take the victory.

Korda was attempting to emulate his father Petr, who was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 1998.

The world number 50 came within two points of victory at one stage in the final set.

SOURCE:AFP
