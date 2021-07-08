Thursday, July 8:

Tunisia's health care system 'collapses' due to Covid-19

Tunisia's health care system is collapsing due to the coronavirus, with intensive care departments full and doctors overburdened by a rapid outbreak of cases and deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

"We are in a catastrophic situation ... the health system collapsed, we can only find a bed in hospitals with great difficulty," ministry spokesperson Nisaf Ben Alaya said on Thursday.

"We are struggling to provide oxygen ... doctors are suffering from unprecedented fatigue," she said, adding "the boat is sinking" and calling on all Tunisians to unite in efforts to combat the pandemic.

Tunisia recorded near 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths on Wednesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections.

It imposed a lockdown in some cities since last week, but rejected a full national lockdown due to the economic crisis.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 465,000 and more than 15,700 deaths.

France tells citizens to avoid Spain, Portugal over Delta variant

French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has advised French people to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays, due to risks tied to the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant.

"To those who have not yet booked their holidays, I say avoid Spain and Portugal as destinations. It is a prudent advice, a recommendation," Beaune told France 2 TV.

The ministry later specified that "travel to Spain and Portugal and anywhere else in Europe remains authorised...We are sending a message of caution on Portugal and Catalonia which are strongly impacted by the Delta variant."

Spain's health minister warned on Wednesday that young people can develop severe cases of Covid-19 and asked for their co-operation in taming an infection rate that has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults.

Scrambling to bring the contagion under control, the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will shut down nightclubs from Friday, just weeks after opening them.

England relaxes quarantine rules for vaccinated returning citizens

UK residents returning to England from the United States and most European countries will soon no longer have to self-quarantine if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the government has announced.

The quarantine change will start from July 19, when the government hopes to remove virtually all coronavirus restrictions in England.

The travel industry hailed the step as vital for its recovery.

However, the broader plans to ease social distancing, mask-wearing and other virus curbs face growing criticism due to a surge in infections of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Under the existing rules, British-based travellers arriving from "amber" nations – the middle tier in the government's Covid-19 risk ranking – must quarantine at home for 10 days on their return.

The list of countries comprises various countries around the world, including parts of Asia, the United States and most of Europe including tourist hubs France, Greece, Italy and Spain.

Travellers will still be required to get tested 72 hours before departure and on the second day following their return.

Spain races to vaccinate young people as infections surge

As the coronavirus swept across Europe last year, Spain was among the worst affected countries in the region: soaring death rates, hospitals overrun, and millions confined to their homes as a national lockdown took hold.

Vaccines have offered desperately-needed respite, but infection rates are on the rise again among young people who cannot get their hands on hard-to-come-by jabs.

Healthcare workers are now racing to inoculate people in their 20s, even if those contracting coronavirus are not showing strong symptoms.

Failing to get cases under control could allow the pandemic to spin out of control among the general population – especially as new, highly-transmissible versions like the Delta variant take hold on the continent.

To date, Spain's vaccine campaign has largely focused on the elderly and the vulnerable – around 64 percent of people in Spain have received at least one vaccine dose

But that rate drops to just 14.4 percent among those in their 20s.

US stocks fall amid worries over growth, Delta strain

Wall Street stocks have tumbled on global growth worries in light of dropping bond yields and rising instances of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond fell below 1.3 percent, extending a trend from recent weeks as inflation fears ebb.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4 percent at 34,184.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to 4,292.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to 14,420.68.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had ended at records on Wednesday.

US jobless claims edged higher to 373,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending July 3.

That was 2,000 more than the previous week's report, which was the lowest reading since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Japan declares emergency in Tokyo throughout Olympics

Japan's government has announced a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

"We will impose the state of emergency in Tokyo," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a government meeting on infection measures. "The period will be until August 22."

Russia records 24,818 new cases, 734 deaths

Russia has reported 24,818 new cases, including 6,040 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also reported 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record high. Russia has confirmed 5,707,452 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began

Virus outbreak straining Fiji's medical system

Fiji’s medical system is showing signs of strain as a coronavirus outbreak grows. The Pacific island nation reported a record 791 new daily cases and three deaths.

The Ministry of Health says that due to the increase in cases, it will no longer test people for the virus in their homes in and around the capital. The ministry has also suspended all pregnancy services in and around Suva until July 26, saying people experiencing pregnancy emergencies or labor should go directly to Colonial War Memorial Hospital.